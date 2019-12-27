The Navy's newest ship killer rocket is ready to fight

Loading...

The latest weapon in the Navy's arsenal is ready for use.

The Navy announced last week that the new AGM-158C (LRASM) long-range anti-ship missile with the F / A-18E / F Super Hornet had reached its early deployment in August, an important milestone for those in the air fired cruise missile.

The LRASM reached the EOC in December 2018 with the B-1B Lancer Bomber.

The LRASM was designed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to replace the AGM-88 Harpoon missile and, according to USNI News, can deliver a penetrating warhead with a range of up to 500 nautical miles.

More importantly, the LRASM is equipped with a unique sensor and target system that was developed to detect targets even in the most competitive environments. This system incorporates an enhanced digital anti-jam GPS to assist precise routing, guiding and destination searches in all weather conditions, day or night, "per Jane 360.

"LRASM is designed to detect and destroy specific targets within ship groups using advanced technologies that reduce dependency on intelligence, surveillance and intelligence platforms, network connections and GPS navigation in competitive environments," said Lockheed Martin. "LRASM will play a significant role in ensuring military access for operations in the open sea / blue waters due to its improved ability to discriminate and conduct long-range tactical operations."

Thanks to this design, LRASM can "be deployed to attack enemy forces to bypass air defense radars, which it detects and plans the least defended way forward," explains Popular Mechanics. "Once the enemy fleet is located, it can select a specific target and attack a specific part of the target, such as the location of the ship's combat information center or the ship's artillery or missile magazine."

With these capabilities, the LRASM will "play a significant role in ensuring military access to operations in the Pacific and coastal areas by providing long-range surface warfare capability," the Naval Air Systems Command told Naval News, the first of Status of the weapon learned.

In fact, the LRASM's EOC statement couldn't be here early enough. After 18 years of land-based counterterrorism efforts in the Middle East, the United States is now concentrating on "great power competition" with Russia and China, and the navy's capabilities to combat shipping have had to be renewed.

According to USNI News, the LRASM could ultimately become a fixed point for the Air Force B-52 Stratofortress and the Navy P-8A Poseidon.

