The Navy wants to teach its robot warships how to speak

Loading...

If the Navy prevails, the service will soon have a fleet of unmanned warships capable of performing a variety of missions, from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to naval and strike missions. But there is one crucial skill that each of these future warships will need: language.

Well, roughly. The Navy is currently looking for a special bridge-to-bridge radio system for unmanned surface ships with which the robot warships can "talk" to other ships by converting standard VHF transmissions into data and vice versa

New entry on the Pentagon Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) website.

The justification for the system is simple: Even the unmanned ships of the Navy have to follow the international regulations for the prevention of sea collisions (COLREGS), which require that the ship's crews recognize each other and verbally determine how their ships pass the current batch at sea robot service ships just can't do that.

"Current unmanned surface vehicles (UPS) have COLREGS reasoning engines, but cannot take information from conversations between bridges or respond to simple maneuvering suggestions."

according to the SBIR booking. "There are component technologies to convert speech signals to text, convert text to meaning, and maneuver unmanned ships to avoid collisions while tracking COLREGS."

So the solution to this problem is to integrate all of these component technologies into a system that enables an unmanned ship to "talk" over the air and is able to recognize and transmit general messages such as "Sea Hunter" submit Sun Princess, suggest a passage from port to port. "

according to the SBIR booking.

Sea Hunter, a completely new class of unmanned seacraft, developed in collaboration between the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), recently completed an autonomous sail from San Diego to Hawaii and back

U.S. Navy photo

In phase I of the project, the system should be able to generate English-language messages and recognize transmissions from native speakers, while in phase II, a prototype for possible tests at sea will be developed that will expand the functionality of the system in such a way that unrecognized messages recognized – native English speakers.

In phase III of the project, the prototype system, if it has proven to be effective, will go into active use by the Navy as an "end-to-end system" that will allow a UPS to behave like a human seaman, especially when using VHF bridge-to-bridge radio for negotiation maneuvers in situations with three or more ships. "

according to the SBIR booking.

The SBIR was deployed only a few days before the naval commanding officer reportedly requested Defense News, the "Development of an operational concept" service for medium and large unmanned surface ships

Reports, part of the newly found service for a 355 hull fleet within the next decade.

It sounds like a great idea to make sure that robot warships comply with international maritime law and avoid collisions with passing ships. Let's hope the system doesn't sound as scary as HAL 9000 from

2001 however:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARJ8cAGm6JE (/ embed)

HAL 9000: "I'm sorry, Dave, unfortunately I can't."

Youtube

, (tagsToTranslate) our robot overlords (t) news (t) military tech (t) robot warships (t) US. Navy (t) unmanned surface ships (t) robots