With the recent indication that the Navy appears to have given up the troubled "small shitty ships" for good, the service is reportedly planning to decommission its first four coastal battleships in 2021 to save money.

According to a December statement from the White House Administration and Budget Department, the plan is to retire the Freedom, Independence, Fort Worth, and Coronado coastal battleships that have "12 to 17 years of planned hull life" news reports.

The proposal is part of the Navy's plan to cut 24 ships in its fleet – a dozen ships that are currently in service and a dozen ships to be built – to save billions of dollars

These savings would allegedly allow the service to focus on ongoing aircraft carrier maintenance problems and the production of expensive new ships, such as the Virginia-class nuclear attack submarines.

Overall, the proposal would immediately reduce the size of the Navy's entire fleet from 293 skis to 287 ships, well below the service's ambitious goal of building a fleet with 355 hulls by 2034.

The OMB flatly rejected the Navy's proposal and insisted that the service submit a plan "to reach a combined fleet of 355 ships, including manned and unmanned ships, by 2030" LCS in recent years.

Originally a "relatively inexpensive surface fighter" with an advanced modular design, according to the latest analysis by the line's Congressional Research Service, the Navy had 16 ready-to-use LCS hulls at the end of the 2019 financial year.

But years of frequent mechanical failures and embarrassing cost overruns prevented the Navy from using one of the small surface fighters throughout 2018, despite officials previously intending to deploy several for the 7th and 5th Fleet, which made the ship's reputation as "small." crappy ship. "

In fact, the January 2018 review of the LCS fleet by the Pentagon Operational Test & Evaluation Office uncovered alarming problems with the LCS, including problems with combat system elements such as radar, limited self-defense capabilities of anti-ship missiles, and a significant lack of redundancies for vital systems are required, to reduce the likelihood that "a single hit will result in loss of propulsion, combat ability, and damage control and system recovery capability."

"None of the LCS variants can be survived in high-intensity combat," the report says. "Although the ships have abilities to reduce their vulnerability to attack, tests of analog abilities in other classes of ships have shown that these abilities have limited effectiveness in high-intensity combat."

The Navy had previously explored a new ship to take over the missions originally planned for the LCS. As of fiscal year 2020, the Navy wanted to shift the procurement of small area fighters to FFG (X), a guided missile frigate that, based on the LCS design, "uses unmanned systems to penetrate and linger in controversial environments." Just like the LCS, but without a headache (and additional costs).

"This FFG (X) design goes beyond what today's LCS can do in many ways, particularly in terms of surface warfare," as USNI News said at the time. "The RFI states that the frigate should be able to perform independent operations in a competitive environment or contribute to a larger strike group depending on the needs of the fighting commander."

Nevertheless, the Congress insisted on using the Navy's last LCS procurement in the 2019 financial year to equip the service with three additional LCS hulls for a total of 35 ships, which far exceeds the requirements of 32 ships.

