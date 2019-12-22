The Navy could be on the verge of getting its first female crew members for special operations

Loading...

Editor's Note: This Hope Hodge Seck article originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

Military.com has learned that one of the Navy's smallest and most elite communities will soon have its first female members.

Three recruited women are currently in the training phase to become crew members of special combatants, and small boat operators who often work with Navy SEALs for infiltration and exfiltration missions. They also conduct reconnaissance and other missions in shallow water areas.

"(Naval Special Warfare) can confirm that as of December 16, three women are currently in different phases of the 37-week SWCC training pipeline," said NSW spokeswoman Capt. Tamara Lawrence, in a statement to Military.com.

The SWCC occupational field (pronounced "swick") was closed to women until 2016 when a Pentagon order opened all occupational fields, including those in special operations. According to NSW representatives, seven women have received SWCC contracts since 2016, although none have gone through the full training pipeline and have joined a small boat unit.

"Naval Special Warfare focuses on standards, not gender, when it comes to evaluating a training pipeline," said Lawrence. "In addition, the Naval Special Warfare Center continues to strive to provide a safe, fair and equally worthwhile training environment that optimally prepares all SEAL and SWCC candidates for the extreme demands placed on them as members of a SEAL or Special Boat team be asked. "

The SWCC community has approximately 800 members who are part of three special boat teams organized under Naval Special Warfare Group 4. Like the SEALs, the SWCC operators receive a distinctive badge after the training and qualification that distinguishes them.

And like the SEALs, the training pipeline is sometimes hellish. The pipeline includes standard two-month basic training at the Navy's only boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois. This is followed by the Naval Special Warfare Preparatory School's two-month program to physically and mentally prepare seafarers for the NSW orientation in Coronado, California, as reported by NSW officials.

After the three-week orientation in which SEAL and SWCC candidates train together, the SWCC candidates start the seven-week Basic Crewman Selection.

"There, candidates learn basic navigation and small boat skills. They also focus on physical condition and their ability to be safe and competent in the water," said Lawrence. "The keystone for BCS is a 72-hour crucible that tests candidates' physical strength and grit. This is a model of the" Hell Week "run by SEAL candidates."

Only after the selection has been completed will the candidates get to the core of small boat training: seven weeks of basic training for crew members with instructions on how to fight accidents, on small arms and on communication. and Crewman Qualification Training, 13-week training on "seamanship and navigation, patrolling on the water and how to plan and execute full mission profiles".

In a letter to the Defense Advisory Committee for Women in Service earlier this month, Lt. Grace Olechowski, integration officer of the Naval Special Warfare Command, that a candidate graduated from NSW Preparatory School on November 29 and reported NSW Orientation Dec. 2. Another, she said, trained at the NSW Preparatory School, and a third started the boot camp on December 9th. Another candidate with a SWCC contract should report to the boot camp in July, she said.

One of the former candidates who tried the SWCC training pipeline made it to the Basic Crewman Selection, but did not complete the training in the end, NSW officials said.

According to official information, there are currently 101 students in the SWCC pipeline. Historically, the rate of wear has been 60%.

This article originally appeared on Military.com

More Military.com Articles:

(tagsToTranslate) gender integration (t) women in the fight (t) women in the military (t) sof (t) us. Special Operations Forces (t) u. Navy (t) Navy Seal (t) SWCC (t) Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen (t) News