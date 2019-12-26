The mother hopes that positive interaction with the officer will inspire unity

Loading...

A Kentucky woman praises a Louisville subway police officer who stopped at his house on Christmas Eve. Tommiya Crawford said his children, nieces and nephews were playing basketball in front of his house during the annual family holiday party. "My daughter came in and said: & # 39; Oh, yes, there is an officer outside & # 39 ;. I'm like, & # 39; Ohh & # 39;" Crawford said. "Immediately, like, what happened? Are they too many cars? Is it too loud?" She came out and found the 3rd Division Officer Grant Combs and the bright headlights of her police cruiser. She was skeptical and asked if everything was fine. "He said:" It's perfectly fine. I was walking around the neighborhood and I saw a car light on and the children playing basketball. So I decided to go around another way to give them extra lighting so they can see, "Crawford explained. Related video: The security camera captures the police officer saving the baby who choked and watched as Combs spent 10-15 minutes playing with the children. "I saw the compassion I felt for humanity," he said. Crawford said he knows the Louisville subway police have faced criticism from some minority communities. "We are a bit skeptical to give opportunities to build bridges and establish relationships with officers," he said. She shared the video on Facebook and has so far been viewed more than 3,900 times. Crawford hopes that this holiday season, people will see him and see what he saw: a human being who shows kindness to others. "You have to look inside a person to see who they are," he said.

