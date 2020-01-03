The most irritating of 2019 – The Reporter

Loading...

With 2019 now in our rearview mirror, here is my look at the most irritating Congress in history. From superficial to superficial, here are the candidates for the most irritating:

• Speaking of superficial and superficial, there is the previously little known actor Jussie Smollett. His claim to fame was like a character on the FOX television show "Empire." Smollett, a gay black man, became a hero, you guessed it: a gay black man. He became irritant by falsely accusing the MAGA hat that wore white supremacists to assault him. Everything turned out to be a lie. But superficial and superficial does not occupy a prominent place in this list and Smollett, as a boiled lance, has disappeared mainly from the scene.

• A second candidate that we all want to disappear from the scene is the most irritating that leaves Scandinavia from Ragnar Lothbrok: Greta Thunberg. This young Swedish woman rose to fame despite her rude appearances at numerous alarmist meetings of global warming. The best word to summarize this child is, well; irritating. From its high degree of anguish, to its grumpy delivery, to its legend of "How dare you!", The young Greta, globetrotter, has reached a high level of fame that could only be achieved (and financed) with a strong backing of Radical millionaire climate activists left. Certainly, Thunberg is on anyone's short list as a source of high-level irritation.

• Since the list is open to irritating women, how could Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not be on the list? (No, I will not call her AOC). If Hollywood wants to make an alternative version of "Mr. Smith goes to Washington," they could use it as a role model. You could call it: Mrs. Alexi goes to Moscow. But at least Jefferson Smith had the brain to seize his opportunity, while Cortez is baffled by the operation of the garbage disposal. Hopefully Mrs. Alexi will be a flash in the pan and be ejected next November by embarrassed voters in her district.

• Next, in D.C., which looks like Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, we have two mismatched tin horns called Adam Schiff and Gerald Nadler. But unlike the adorable Stan and Ollie, Adam and Gerry's show was simply a source of constant irritation, without comic relief. Adam had previously shown that he was devoid of facts, unable to support his accusations or hide from a camera. The conduct of his inquisition reminded the great inquisitor Tomás de Torquemada. Yes, they voted on their committee and won the yes.

Gerald Nadler, who never met a conservative he liked or a meal he didn't like, received comic relief after the failure of the Schiff Show in the capitol catacombs. Nadler's goose was cooked when he brought three "expert witnesses," each of whom deserves at least one honorable mention.

• But, Adam and Gerry never did anything more than respond to Nancy Pelosi's threads. As such, Adam and Gerry are eliminated from greater consideration, only to be overcome by the mega millionaire: Nancy Pelosi. Certainly, the acolytes welcomed the highlights of the President of the House of Representatives of Pelosi, while those who possessed common sense, morality and respect for the Constitution insulted her.

Before naming the winner, we must define the qualifications. Clearly, "irritant" can be seen from two levels: "Source of" and "Reactions to". Those mentioned above can be grouped into the category of being the source of irritation for millions of Americans. Those Americans would be the "deplorable" and bitter who "cling to weapons and religion and, in general, are detested by the self-proclaimed superiors to us, the general mob and the dirty masses of the hoi polloi.

However, the last three mentioned are commonly linked, due to his reaction to the true winner, who is undoubtedly the main cause of his combined irritation: President Donald Trump.

We have seen in the last year an incomparable visceral reaction to President Trump. This reaction could be seen from the first day in "The Screamer" (www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDYNVH0U3cs), a clip that is worth seeing repeatedly simply by the schadenfreude of the moment. But the irritation caused by Trump's presidency led to the lies of the "Russian collusion", the failures of the "Mueller Report" and the spectacle of Adam and Gerry. Now it has culminated in a vote in favor of the impeachment, now sitting at Pelosi's desk waiting for her to "react now or be abandoned in our duty."

As irritating as all of the above may have been, Donald Trump excels in the "reaction to" factor. However, it is partly the reactive irritation of those infected with TDS that serves to unite the 63 million of us who voted for it. For those irritated by the president, nothing will relieve their pain. It is not the lowest unemployment in decades, nor the return of manufacturing jobs that told us that it would never return, nor the continuous increase in Dow, S&P and Nasdaq and not the increase in tax revenues generated, as promised , from tax cuts The only thing that will end your pain is the elimination of Trump's presidency. The powers that are in DC fear that it will not happen in November, so they resort to the pranks and illegal actions now undertaken. In doing so, they unwittingly unite even more, while creating Trump supporters. Given the above, there has been no person in the year that has caused more irritation to so many deserving people than Donald Trump. And for that I thank you, while I look forward to four more years.

– Dennis Lund / Benicia