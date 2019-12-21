"The most extraordinary car keys in the world" versus my car keys: a detailed comparison

Loading...

The car key Awain Phantom. Image: Awain

While I often try to forget its existence, this week again reminded me of the concept of car keys with luxury jewelry, you know, the type of keys for people whose 18-carat gold emblem on the front of one of its four dozen supercars are simply not enough. It was at that moment that I asked myself: why?

What reminded me of this grotesque concept was a recent history of Motor1, which featured a unique Bugatti Chiron key from a company called Awain. The company manufactures several keys, with the cheapest one on its homepage listed at $ 11,000, and Awain says on its website that its mission is to create "the world's most extraordinary keys for the world's most extraordinary cars."

The key combined with the Chiron featured is called Phantom, which comes with almost 35 carats of diamonds set in 18-carat gold. It is listed on the company's website for $ 554,000 at current exchange rates, or, in other forms of measurement, much more than the homes or net worth of many people. This thought led me to a perplexed mental debate with myself, as they often do trivial things not related to my life.

You see, maybe it's my "poor" presentation, but if I'm spending money for the show, I see little value in putting so much money in an item that will stay in your pocket or purse. It's not even a flex, because nobody will see the key unless he shouts: "Hey, look at the key to my car!" And who does that?

Also, if you have the cash for this type of key, these people will undoubtedly be more interested in your car at an exorbitant price. Why not spend your $ 554,000 on something more obviously flashy, like a diamond suit?

Anyway, I began to think: are the appearances of car keys important, for the brief period in which others could look at them in public? How do my car keys compare with these Bugatti keys? Will I be belittled?

Let's compare the statistics here.

Ghost Keychain:

Made of: 18-carat white gold, a choice of wood or colored leather

Features: 34.5 carat diamonds, unspecified gemstones

Weight: almost half a pound

Costs: $ 554,000

My keychain and set:

Fact: I don't know, keys? The fake leather that covered the fabric that attached my key ring to a key ring has worn out over the years, so it is now just like a gray felt. Is the key itself also a bit dirty? I should clean that up.

Features: a CVS card that I used to scan for milk discounts when I bought it near the campus at the university; two scan cards from my old gym that I keep for nostalgia, which have collected several discolored particles on the side of the white barcode over the years and are taking off in an unattractive manner at the edges; a decade-old rhinestone Texas Longhorns keychain that has yellowed over the years and has become quite ugly, but I'm too lazy to take it off or replace it; keys to my house and my mother's, in case you don't feel like paying to turn on the heater and decide to simply use your public services

Weights: enough for my parents to always tell me that I would probably ruin my ignition over time as a teenager

Costs: I mean, did they come with the car? I do not know. The Longhorn emblem was perhaps $ 8.

I'm just saying my keys are fine and they didn't even cost $ 554,000. Instead, he would take the diamond suit.

.