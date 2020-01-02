The most beautiful speakers in the world

Loading...

Traditional speakers have never been the most stylish things, most opting for the typical "big black box in the corner" look. And of course, while Sonos provides easy multi-room sound from all of your favorite streaming services without being ugly, they don't exactly push the boundaries of style. Here are some unique and enjoyable alternatives for your home.

Acton, Stanmore and Woburn from Marshall are arguably among the most famous retro-stylish speakers on the market today, sporting a guitar amp inspired look and remarkably good sound for the price . Each comes in a slightly different size (with the Acton $ 280 being the smallest, the Stanmore $ 350 in the middle and the Woburn $ 500 at the widest end) but all have the same set of features basic: control buttons along the top for volume, bass and treble, as well as Bluetooth, RCA and 3.5 mm inputs. The Acton and Stanmore also support Wi-Fi connectivity and integrate Alexa for hands-free music, unlike Woburn, but you can add Alexa functionality by grouping it with an Echo input.

Marshall Acton II Multi-Room Wi-Fi Wireless Smart Speaker

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker

Marshall Woburn II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

If the guitar amp style isn't really for you, but you like the idea of ​​a more retro look, take a look at Klipsch's competing wireless speakers – strangely called The One and The Three. The style is a little more traditional, with wood grain at the edges and iconic Klipsch copper accents on the buttons. Like Marshall's speakers, Klipsch's range varies in size and price, with The One at $ 250 and its big brother at $ 490, both available in a variety of colors. The One is primarily a Bluetooth speaker, but it also includes a 3.5mm input, while The Three adds USB and Wi-Fi options for better sound. You can even set up multiple Threes for multi-room sound using Klipsch's Stream Wireless system or DTS Play-Fi.

Klipsch Heritage The One Powered Audio System

Klipsch Heritage three-deck wireless stereo system

Tivoli takes this idea a step further, imitating the look of an old-school radio with its range of wireless speakers. The $ 180 Model One supports Bluetooth, 3.5mm and FM radio, while the $ 300 Model One Digital adds Wi-Fi so you can listen to Spotify right on the speaker. You can set them up for multi-room sound with the $ 150 Cube or $ 190 Sphera, or go all out with the $ 600 music system that supports CDs and has a built-in alarm clock (if you're old school like that). If you like the idea of ​​an Internet radio but the options for Tivoli are a little too retro, Solo and Duetto from Como Audio might be for you instead, with a small screen on the screen. which integrates with various Internet radio services.

Tivoli M1BTCLA Bluetooth Audio AM / FM Radio

Tivoli Audio Model One Digital

For something a little more unique, Bowers & Wilkins offers a few elegant options. The T7 (which appears to be low on stock, but available refurbished on Amazon) is a portable Bluetooth speaker that you can pick up and move anywhere, although its original appearance gives it the impression that 39; it was intended to be part of your home. The Zeppelin is not as unique, but will fit well without looking too much like "just another speaker". If you have more than a few hundred dollars to spend, however, the Martin Logan $ 1000 Crescendo X – which comes in walnut and black: it looks fantastic and can stream AirPlay, Play-Fi or Bluetooth, as well as its optical, analog and Ethernet inputs. And although none of these speakers have Alexa built in, you can still add it using the aforementioned Echo input – albeit with sounding speakers so well, you might want an Echo Link and Dot combo, which will transfer your audio at higher quality than the input.

If money is not a problem, the Bang & Olufsen Wireless Beosound series offers a multitude of stylish speakers ranging from 360 degree Google Assistant compatible BeoSound 1 to Wall Mount BeoSound 35, large Beoplay A9 disc-shaped and decorated. BeoSound wall tiles. All of these support protocols like Apple AirPlay, Google ChromeCast, DLNA and Bluetooth, and you can connect them all for multi-room sound throughout your home. You will pay a few thousand dollars for these speakers, however, they are not for the faint of heart – but if you want something truly unique that sounds amazing, Bang & Olufsen is one of the most successful audio companies interesting today. (And hey, if you think it's expensive, at least it's not the Sonus Faber SF16.)

Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 1 wireless speaker system for the home

Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 35 multi-room speaker system for the home

