The military police are investigating a government traffic accident near Parris Island

The military police are investigating an accident after a government vehicle crashed into a swamp near the gates of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Thursday afternoon.

The single vehicle accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Gen. E.A. The Pollock Memorial Causeway leads to the main gate of Parris Island, a depot spokesman said in an email. The vehicle was a 12-foot stakebed truck that was referred to as a "non-tactical government vehicle," the Public Affairs Office said.

There were two people inside; Neither was injured. The crash is being investigated.

The vehicle was taken out of the water at around 3:30 p.m.

One of the palm trees that grew along the dam had been uprooted and appeared to have been torn down with only a few feet of the trunk. A side mirror and other vehicle debris could be seen in the grass, and tracks led through the soaked mud on the pavement into the water.

The Marine Corps released no further information on the accident on Thursday afternoon.

Port Royal Police Department received a call for a car in the swamp, and an official replied to direct traffic, a police spokesman said. He referred further questions to Parris Island.

