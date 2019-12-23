The McLaren Speedtail its 250 MPH more than 30 times during the tests

Loading...

All image credits: McLaren

The McLaren Fast Car, also known as McLaren Speetail, is a three-seat science fiction thing with flexible carbon fiber. Its power, weight and structure together supposedly help it reach a speed of 250 mph. Recently, he did exactly that. A lot of times

At Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, McLaren sent the Speedtail to high-speed tests, according to a company press release. The fast car was fast. So fast!!

How fast? It was at 250 mph more than 30 times. You would think that doing it 15 times would have been enough (it would have been for me). But no. McLaren wanted at least 30 races before calling him per day. And after the conclusion of the high-speed tests, the production of cars for customers in Woking, United Kingdom begins.

McLaren says: "The construction of the first of 106 Speedtails that will be assembled by hand for the customer's order has now begun at the McLaren Production Center in Woking, United Kingdom, with deliveries scheduled for February 2020."

Each and every one of those owners will get a car that someone else drove at 250 mph. There is no greater honor on Earth. There is no need to do it yourself now. A guy named Kenny Brack, McLaren's main test driver, has already done it for you. All he has left to do is reap the rights to brag.

The Speedtail generates 1,055 horsepower and 848 lb-fot of torque. It will reach 186 mph from a stalemate in less than 13 seconds. It looks really cool. And it's really fast.

