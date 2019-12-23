The MCC is confident in a long-term agreement to secure the assembly

Loading...

Page was faced with a nightmarish scenario when the Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria and Western Australia earlier this month was canceled because the terrain was deemed improper and dangerous, having had levels of Humidity too high, leading to dangerous divots.

MCC experimented with field preparation this summer with the aim of winning gold the day after Christmas. Page was pleased with the stitching and rotation offered in the shield clash against Queensland and the pace at the start of the next match against NSW. He hopes to find a balance when the Black Caps appear for their first test the day after Christmas since 1987-1988.

Officials chat in the center of the field. The pressure is on the CWM to produce a good pitch. Credit: Jason South

Monday's pitch had strong grass cover while being rolled up and should still have a good shade of green on Thursday.

"We have obviously faced a lot of criticism over the years about our fields. We want to give them more life, we want to produce more exciting cricket … we are really happy with our situation" said Page.

The major problem with free slots is that some are old. MCC has invested $ 1 million in a redevelopment program, including using different clays, but the new growing land will not be ready for two or three years.

Cricket Australia also wants this week's pitch to be successful, as it has an impact on broadcasters Channel Seven and Fox Cricket and their ability to recover the $ 1.2 billion they have accrued for the rights – a figure that many think too much.

If MCC provides ground that provides an early seam, has good bounce and transport, is good for the stick in days two and three, and then deteriorates, this could help MCC secure a new long term contract. term with CA.

MCC and CA agreed mid-year to postpone only one year of the test, in part because CA is looking to strike a better deal with the Victorian government. This agreement extends to the quality of Big Bash League matches on site and the money invested in festivals and events before and during the test.

There is also speculation that CA is chasing a government-backed plot of land to build a new headquarters in exchange for statewide maintenance of the Boxing Day test, similar to an agreement the government has concluded with AFL.

The new Perth Optus stadium did not hide its interest in organizing the Boxing Day Test if it were to be put in competition.

"We are very confident that we will be looking at a longer term agreement at some point in the future. Cricket Australia has been quite open about it, as we have been. The Victorian government [is], of course, also involved. And who would move the Boxing Day Test? It really is the equivalent of two AFL grand finals over five days, when you think about it, "said Fox.

Several thousand supporters are expected to leave New Zealand, Fox expects more than 75,000 on the first day, which would constitute record attendance outside of a clash with Ashes.

"It could be one of our greatest ever, excluding the Ashes," he said.

