The mayor of Vermont forced to replace the acting police chief amid the social media scandal

For the second time in a week, the mayor of Burlington, Miro Weinberger, appointed a new police chief. The former Colchester police chief, Jennifer Morrison, will now become the city's interim chief in January, pending the approval of the city council. "It is an honor and a privilege to rejoin the organization that taught me so much and trained me as a police leader," Morrison said. "There is definitely a lot of work to be done. I appreciate community support, city leadership, but most importantly, BPD employees." His appointment comes as a result of a social media scandal he revealed to former Burlington police chief Brandon Del Pozo and his replacement, Deputy Chief Jan Wright, using social media accounts under pseudonyms to respond to local critics and political activists . Del Pozo resigned, and it was announced Friday that Wright has been suspended by the department. until an investigation into their actions is completed. City officials could not offer a calendar for that investigation. "This is a tumultuous moment in BPD, but it is not the first time and it will not be the last," Morrison said. "The true story of BPD is one of 154 years of outstanding service to the community." Assistant Director Jon Murad has served as department head since Wright was stripped of his title on Tuesday, and the city says it will allow him to serve in that position. position until a proposal is presented to appoint Morrison to the city council next month. "The Burlington Police Department and the men and women who compose it are still out there, they are answering service calls. They are appearing in people's homes and when they are asked for help, they keep people safe in this city and they will continue to do that regardless of the winds that can blow, "Murad said. Morrison says he does not plan to apply for a permanent position within the department, leaving Weinberger with the job of finding another person to play the role. The mayor said he hopes it "takes months" for the city to find a replacement. "The mayor and I, and the existing command staff, will have to develop some priorities on how to make better use of my time and my short tenure," Morrison said. Morrison joined the Burlington police in 1990 before becoming head of the Colchester department in 2013, where he worked until his retirement in 2018. He was the first female president of a regional association of police chiefs and one of only two chiefs of police in Vermont.

