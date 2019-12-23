The Mayflower float will be presented at Rose Parade on New Year's Day

Loading...

The year of the 400th anniversary of Mayflower's arrival in Massachusetts will begin big on New Year's Day. According to the parade, a replica of the newly renovated Mayflower II will be presented as the third fleet in the Parade of the Tournament of Roses 2020. The Mayflower II float, sponsored by the Mayflower Descendants General Society, will follow the entrance of Honda, the sponsor Main of the parade, and the Rose Float, built, designed and decorated by students at the California Polytechnic. State University. The float entitled "The Voyage of Hope – 1620" includes a large floral representation of the Mayflower ship, along with Plymouth Rock and the shallop in Plymouth Harbor. The Mayflower II, a recreation of the original Mayflower, was built in England from 1955 to 1957. It was delivered by England to the United States as a gift to honor cooperation between the two countries during World War II. The ship has been experiencing a three-year multi-million dollar restitution toration effort at the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut. The Mayflower II is scheduled to be in Boston from May 14 to 19, 2020, as part of a maritime festival that is free and open to the public, and includes access to the ship and other activities. It is planned to arrive at the port of Plymouth on May 21 in time for the commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the city of the original landing in 1620. The television coverage of the 2020 Rose Parade begins at 11 a.m. and can be seen in WCVB. David Kindy of Wicked Local contributed to this report.

