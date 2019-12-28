The mass murders of the United States reached a new record in 2019, most were shootings

Loading...

The first occurred 19 days in the new year when a man used an ax to kill four family members, including his young daughter. Five months later, 12 people were killed in a workplace shooting in Virginia. Twenty-two more died in a Walmart in El Paso in August.

A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that there were more mass murders in 2019 than in any year since at least the 1970s, marked by a chilling succession of deadly riots during the summer.

In total, there were 41 mass murders, defined when four or more people are killed excluding the author. Of them, 33 were mass shootings. More than 210 people were killed.

Most mass murders barely became national news, and failed to resonate among the general public because they were not spilled in public places like massacres in El Paso and Odessa, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Jersey City, New Jersey.

Most of the murders involved people who knew each other: family disputes, drug or gang violence or people with beef who turned their anger on their co-workers or family members.

In many cases, what triggered the author remains a mystery.

That is the case of the first mass murder of 2019, when a 42-year-old man took an ax and stabbed his mother, stepfather, girlfriend and 9-month-old daughter in Clackamas County, Oregon. Two others, a roommate and an 8-year-old girl managed to escape; The uproar ended when the responding police fatally shot the murderer.

The perpetrator had had occasional encounters with the police over the years, but what led him to attack his family remains unknown. He had just obtained a job training mechanic at a car dealership and, despite occasional discussions with his relatives, most said there was nothing out of the ordinary that raised important warning signs.

The incident in Oregon was one of 18 mass murders in which family members died, and one of six that did not involve a weapon. Among other trends in 2019:

– The 41 mass murders were the largest amount in a single year since the AP / USA Today and Northeastern database began tracking such events until 2006, but other research dating back to the 1970s does not show another year with So many mass murders. The second highest number of murders in a year before 2019 was 38 in 2006.

– The 224 victims still overshadowed the 211 people killed in this year's cases in 2017, when the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in Las Vegas.

– California, with some of the strictest gun laws in the country, had the most, with eight mass murders. But almost half of the US states. UU. They suffered mass murders, from big cities like New York, to small towns like Elkmont, Alabama, with a population of just under 475 people.

– Firearms were the weapon in all but eight of the mass murders. Other weapons included knives, axes and at least twice when the author set fire to a mobile home, killing those inside.

– Nine mass shootings occurred in a public place. Other mass murders occurred in homes, in the workplace or in a bar.

James Densley, a criminologist and professor at Metropolitan State University in Minnesota, said the AP / USA Today / Northeastern database confirms and reflects what his own research on mass shootings alone has shown.

"What makes this even more exceptional is that mass killings are increasing at a time when general homicides, homicides in general, are declining," said Densley. “As a percentage of homicides, these mass murders also represent more deaths. "

He believes that it is partly a byproduct of an "angry and frustrated time" in which we are living. Densley also said the crime tends to go in waves with the 1970s and 1980s, seeing a series of serial killers, the 1990s marked by shootings in schools and kidnapping of children. and early 2000s dominated by concerns about terrorism.

"This seems to be the era of mass shootings," Densley said.

He and James Alan Fox, a criminologist and professor at Northeastern University, also expressed concern about the "contagion effect," the focus on mass murders that feed other mass murders.

“These are still rare events. Clearly, the risk is low, but the fear is high, "Fox said." What feeds the contagion is fear. "

Massive shootings this year include the three of August in Texas and Dayton that aroused a new urgency, especially among Democratic presidential candidates, to restrict access to firearms.

While the great death tolls attracted much of the attention, the murders inflicted a mental and physical cost on dozens of others. The database does not have a complete count of victims who were injured, but among the three mass shootings in August, more than 65 people were injured.

Daniel Muñoz, 28, of Odessa, was caught in the crossfire of the shooting that took place between a 10-mile (16 km) stretch in western Texas. He was on his way to meet a friend in a bar when he saw a gunman and the barrel of a gun. Instinctively, he got off just when his car was sprayed with bullets.

Muñoz, who moved to Texas about a year ago to work in the oil industry, said he had really been nervous since the Walmart shooting, which took place just 28 days earlier and about 300 miles (480 kilometers) away, worried about that a shooting could happen anywhere at any time.

He remembers calling his mother after the shooting in El Paso to encourage her to have a gun at home or with her in case she needs to defend herself. He would say the same to his friends, telling them before going to a Walmart to bring a firearm in case they needed to protect themselves or others during an attack.

"You can't always assume you're safe. At that time, as soon as the shooting happened in El Paso, I was nervous," Muñoz said.

In addition to his anxiety is that, as a convicted criminal, he is prohibited from owning a firearm.

A few weeks later, while sitting at the wheel of his car, he saw the driver of a car approaching with a gun.

"My worst nightmare came true," he said. "I am in the middle of a shooting and I have no way of defending myself."

In the following months, the self-described social butterfly moves away from the crowds and can only tolerate so much socialization. He still drives the same car, still full of bullet holes in the side panels, a bullet hole in the headrest of the passenger seat and the words "evidence" scribbled on the doors. His shoulder remains full of bullet fragments.