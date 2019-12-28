"The Mandalorian" reveals Mando's real name (It's not Boba Fett)

Loading...

In the first seven episodes of The Mandalorian, the bounty hunter was known in the series as Mando and among the audience as Not Boba Fett. His real name no longer mattered when he was taken in by the Mandalorians as a child after the death of his parents and later became a bounty hunter. But in the season one finale, "Redemption," Mando not only revealed his name, but also took off his helmet for the first time.

If you only looked after the baby Yoda scenes in the episode (and the boy had some nice reactions), you may have missed the debut of Mando's name. There's no swelling or crappy "I'm alone" scene. it happens when Moff Gideon tries to persuade Mando, Cara Dune and Greef Karga to hand over Baby Yoda by threatening them with an e-web heavy, repetitive blaster. He describes Cara as "Republican shock hunter Carasynthia Dune of Alderaan" and reminds her of her story with the weapon and advises Greef "to explore the wisdom of his years" and to take off his blaster. In between, Moff Gideon speaks directly to Mando.

"Perhaps the disused Mandalorian hunter Din Djarin heard the songs of the siege of Mandalore when cannon ships with similar weapons were laid on the fields of Mandalorian recruits on the night of a thousand tears," he confirms as Pedro Pascal accidentally dropped, Mando's name is Din Djarin. And here is his face.

No wonder that everyone in Westeros loved the Red Viper. Well, almost everyone.

