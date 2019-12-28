The Mandalorian: Everything We Know About Disney + Star Wars Series

Loading...

Star Wars is one of Hollywood & # 39; s biggest movie franchises – and Jon Favreau & # 39; s live action series The Mandalorian has quickly become a hit in itself. The series for the Disney + streaming service has Pedro Pascal as main character, a mysterious bounty hunter on the outer edge of the Melkweg, and was launched on Disney + in November.

You can read our summaries and analysis of each episode of the series as they are released, but here's everything we know about The Mandalorian so far.

Season 2 is coming

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V

– Jon Favreau (@ Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Shortly after the last episode of season 1, Jon Favreau, a series-producing producer and director, tweets a new season in the fall of 2020. That's great news for fans of the hated bounty hunter and his loyal Force-savvy sidekick.

Baby Yoda for the win

Although the series itself receives a lot of praise, the striking character in The Mandalorian has proven to be one of the biggest surprises: a baby of the same kind as the iconic Jedi master of Star Wars, Yoda, who decides to protect The Mandalorian from the powerful hunt him.

In the period prior to – and even several weeks after – the premiere of the show, Disney worked hard to keep the character's existence (officially known as "The Child", but colloquially called "Baby Yoda") secret . Now that the word is out, the studio has done everything to promote the cute, green partner of The Mandalorian.

The existence of Baby Yoda has also led Star Wars fans to speculate about what his presence – or the characters introduced around him – could mean for the next franchise movie, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

The cast

At the D23 Expo in August 2019, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Ming-Na Wen, the actress best known as Agents of SHIELD's Agent May, the voice of Disney's Mulan and Dr. Jing-Mei & # 39; Deb & # 39; Chen on 110 episodes of NBC & # 39; s medical drama ER, will be part of the star-studded cast of The Mandalorian. According to Vanity Fair, she plays a hit man named Fennec Shand and appears halfway through the first season of The Mandalorian.

In September, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and Cold Pursuit actress Julia Jones was announced as part of the cast of The Mandalorian. Best known for her portrayal of Leah Clearwater in three episodes of the Twilight franchise, Jones appeared in the fourth episode of the series as a widower on a remote planet visited by The Mandalorian.

In December 2018, Lucasfilm unveiled the primary cast of The Mandalorian, which contains a handful of big names, including Pascal (Game of Thrones) as The Mandalorian.

Among the familiar faces are Giancarlo Esposito (below), also known as drug king Gus Fring on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Emily Swallow from Supernatural, veteran actor Carl Weathers (aka Rocky & # 39; s Apollo Creed) and hostess of American Gods Omid Abtahi . Werner Herzog, the 76-year-old director responsible for Grizzly Man and other critical darlings, also plays a key role in the first season.

Those were also not the only known faces that were added far, far away to the galaxy of the show. At the end of November 2018, Deadline reported that three times Academy Award-nominated Nick Nolte (Warrior, The Prince of Tides) had joined the cast in a role that was eventually revealed as the voice of the digitally created character Kuiil, who appears in the early episodes of the season.

Feature Flash / Shutterstock

Nolte joined Gina Carano, the former mixed martial arts fighter who made a successful leap to the screen in Deadpool, Fast and Furious 6, and Haywire, who joined the series as Cara Dune, a former soldier for the Rebel Alliance.

Just days before Carano joined The Mandalorian, Pascal was cast in the series, confirming earlier rumors that he was one of the various actors who were eligible for the show. Pascal was cast in the title role of the show, the bounty hunter Dyn Jarren, better known as The Mandalorian (or simply "Mando").

Best known for playing Prince Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones and Javier Peña in the Netflix series Narcos, Pascal also played supporting roles in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2 and The Great Wall. He will also appear in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 and was recently featured in the Netflix action movie Triple Frontier.

The trailers

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOC8E8z_ifw (/ embed)

While die-hard Star Wars fans got their first look at The Mandalorian in April during Star Wars Celebration 2019, the images were not released to the public. Four months later, the rest of the world got to see what it was all about. The first trailer for The Mandalorian debuted at Disney & # 39; s D23 Expo in August 2019 and offered a very tense look at the dark and sandy Star Wars adventure.

Disney released a second trailer on October 28, which shows a little more detail about the actual plot of the show.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmI7WKrAtqs (/ embed)

A collection of epic posters

The first official poster for The Mandalorian was released by Disney on Friday, August 23, in the run-up to the company's Disney + presentation at the annual D23 Expo.

At the end of October, just before the second trailer of The Mandalorian premiered, the official Star Wars Twitter account unveiled five more posters, each aimed at a specific member of the cast of The Mandalorian. From IG-11 to the Mandalorian itself, the gang is all there – including the character of Nick Nolte.

Where (and when) to view it

The Mandalorian debuted on November 12, 2019, exclusively on Disney +, the Disney streaming service. As first reported by fansite What & # 39; s On Disney Plus, the second episode arrived the following Friday, November 15. From there, the remaining episodes will appear on Disney + every Friday until the end of December. The only exception: Episode 7 makes its debut on Wednesday, December 18 and leaves the weekend free for everyone to see Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Disney + made its North American debut on November 12 and brought TV and movie fans all kinds of content around Star Wars, Marvel superheroes, classic Disney franchises, The Simpsons and more. A Disney + subscription costs $ 7 per month, or $ 70 if you decide to sign up for an entire year.

Inspiration from long ago (but not so far away)

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jon Favreau, the creator of Mandalorian, confirmed that the Star Wars films by George Lucas & # 39; are the foundation on which (The Mandalorian) is built, but probably not the Star Wars. movies you're thinking of.

It is the prequels, not the original trilogy, that have made The Mandalorian possible. Unlike the Star Wars feature films, which shoot at a combination of sets and real-life locations, The Mandalorian was filmed using green screens, advanced computer graphics software and even game engines to create its distant worlds.

As Favreau explains, Lucas was “the first person to have digital photography, he was the first person to do fully CG characters. The whole idea of ​​not having a print (version of the film), to have everything 0 and 1, was all George. ”Everything that the Mandalorian team does is based on the digital basis that Lucas has established.

Regarding the content of The Mandalorian, Favreau goes all the way back to 1977. Favreau not only drew primarily on Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the first-ever Star Wars film, in making The Mandalorian. He got most of his inspiration from the first third of the film. “How was it at Tatooine? What was going on in that cantina? This has fascinated me ever since I was a child & # 39 ;, says Favreau. "I love the idea of ​​the dark, freakier side of Star Wars, the Mad Max aspect of Star Wars."

First photo & # 39; s, logo

During a panel for The Mandalorian at the Star Wars Celebration fan event, Disney debuted the official logo of the show and the first four photos from the series.

The photos include Pascal as the titular revolver hero, as well as Gina Carano as a character like Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga.

Famous characters

In a December 26, 2018 message on Instagram, Favreau revealed that an Android bounty hunter similar to The Empire Strikes Back & # 39; s IG-88 would play a role in The Mandalorian – but don't be fooled. Despite its appearance, this is a new character.

Just like IG-88, the Mandalorian's IG-11 is built to handle security, murders and all other annoying tasks. As io9 notes, the Star Wars canon says that IG-88 and four of its counterparts eventually turned their masters on and started the murder cases for themselves, making IG-88 a bounty hunter in The Empire Strikes Back.

IG-11 came with a healthy dose of fan service. Filmmaker Taika Waititi, who directed What we do in the shade and Thor: Ragnarok, provided the voice of IG-11, according to an Instagram message from Favreau. Waititi has experience in voice acting – he stole every scene in which he found himself as Thor & # 39; s rocky companion in Korg Ragnarok – and will also direct the eighth episode of the series.

In January 2019, Favreau posted a photo on Instagram showing that a droid that has not been seen since the first episode of the franchise will appear in The Mandalorian.

For those who may not catch up with their Star Wars droids, that's R5-D4 – the astromech that Luke Skywalker and Owen Lars almost bought from a group of Jawa's before a failure prompted them to buy R2-D2. The rest is of course the history of Star Wars.

After making his debut in Episode IV – A New Hope, R5-D4 was a character in various spin-off stories over the years, with some saying he willingly sacrificed his freedom to send R2-D2 on his way to Skywalker. What has become in the years following the R5-D4 uprising is somewhat unknown, but is likely to be investigated to some extent in The Mandalorian.

to film

On October 19, 2018, Favreau posted a picture of himself with Star Wars maker George Lucas on the set of The Mandalorian.

The photo was taken on Favreau's birthday, making Lucas' visit a real gift, given Favreau & # 39; s well-documented love for the sci-fi saga.

A few weeks earlier, Favreau posted another image of The Mandalorian on Instagram, and it contained a full look at the rifle that the title character of the series will use in the show.

Star Wars fans quickly pointed out that the gun looked like Boba Fett's in the much-evil (and rightly so) Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978, which the popular bounty hunter first introduced to the sci-fi saga universe. .

That specific gun was later identified as an "Amban phase-pulse blaster" in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game, according to fan site Making Star Wars, which took a deep dive into the background of the franchise weapon. The weapon was then confirmed as a modified wrist rifle based on the one in the holiday special.

First sight

The very first image of The Mandalorian was unveiled on StarWars.com on October 4 and was accompanied by a list of directors who will control various episodes of the series.

The list of filmmakers includes Waititi, Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates), with veteran Star Wars director Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) who are the first directs episode of the show.

The story

Favreau revealed the title and first details about the series on Instagram and placed a text block in the iconic yellow-on-black format that traditionally introduces every chapter of the Star Wars saga.

The series takes place seven years after the Battle of Endor in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and contains characters that are new to the Star Wars universe, many of them made via CGI and motion capture technology similar to what Favreau used in his live action adaptation of The Jungle Book for Disney.

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior appears in the Star Wars universe," reads the summary of Favreau. “The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the empire and before the rise of the First Order. We follow the traces of a lonely shooter in the suburbs of the Milky Way far from the authority of the New Republic …

The biggest show ever?

In August 2018, the New York Times reported that the series had a budget of around $ 100 million for the first season with 10 episodes. That number corresponds to some of the most expensive series of recent years, including Game of Thrones, The Crown and Star Trek: Discovery.

More Star Wars news

Earlier, HBO made headlines with the news that the last season of Game of Thrones could cost the network more than $ 15 million for each of the six episodes that completed the hit show (for a total budget of around $ 90 million). Star Trek: Discovery, which reportedly cost CBS between $ 8 million and $ 8.5 million per episode for its first 15-episode season, brought the total budget to more than $ 120 million.

Possibly, however, the highest series budget of all time is that the $ 1 billion Amazon Studios reportedly pay five seasons for an upcoming series based on J.R.R. Tolkiens Lord of the Rings saga.

Updated December 27, 2019: the announcement of a second season has been added.

