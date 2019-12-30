Loading...

Police: the man threw a knife during an incident of road rage

Updated: 10:18 a.m. EST December 30, 2019

A man who, according to police, injured two people after he threw a knife through the open window of a vehicle during an incident of road rage, was arrested, Massachusetts state police said.

Two vehicles were traveling west on Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn around 9 p.m. On Saturday, when one cut the other, police said in a statement on Sunday.

The confrontation intensified and then the knife was thrown, police said.

The folding pocket knife entered through an open window and hit the 22-year-old man who was driving and a 23-year-old woman in the passenger seat. Both victims, who are from Middletown, Connecticut, suffered minor injuries and told police they would seek medical treatment on their own. The police did not specify the nature of their injuries.

A state policeman hit the other driver, Joshua Garrey, 26, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, and charged him with assault and assault with a dangerous weapon and other offenses.

He was released on $ 500 bail and is scheduled to be prosecuted at a future date. It could not be determined if you have a lawyer.

