Loading...

The man faces the charge of involuntary manslaughter of OUI in an accident that killed a girl, 13

Updated: 12:29 PM EST December 30, 2019

Hide transcript

Show transcript

PLYMOUTH WITH MORE. THE DEMANDED WAS ARRANGED WITHIN THE LAST TIME, HERE IN PLYMOUTH. FACES A NUMBER OF CHARGES. The most important thing is total homicide. THE DEMAND IS 31 YEARS OLD. IT'S GREGORY GOOD CELL. He is accused of crashing his company truck in a car before 7:00 a.m. ON SUNDAY. A 13 year old girl died. ANOTHER YEAR OF 13 YEARS IS A CRITICAL CONDITION IN THIS HOUR. He had been at a company Christmas party shortly before. The prosecutor told the judge what he said to the police. He admitted drinking several beers and drinking white and using Cocaine last night and until the hours of the morning before the accident. >> GREGO GOODSELL IS CARRIED OUT WITHOUT BAI THIS RESEARCH IS IN PROGRESS AND YOUR OFFICE WILL BE LOOKING AT WHAT HAPPENED AT THE CHRISTMAS PARTY AND WHAT WAS SERVED AT THE CHRISTMAS PARTY. YOU WILL LISTEN FROM THE DEMANDER'S FAT AND FAT

The man faces the charge of involuntary manslaughter of OUI in an accident that killed a girl, 13

Updated: 12:29 PM EST December 30, 2019

VIDEO: A man from Marshfield was charged with vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving after an accident on Sunday morning killed a 13-year-old girl and injured two others.

VIDEO: A man from Marshfield was charged with vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving after an accident on Sunday morning killed a 13-year-old girl and injured two others.

.