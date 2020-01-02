The magical striker Jonathan Isaac was removed with an obvious leg injury

Loading...

TO UPDATE: In a relatively good piece of news, Orlando announced that Isaac's initial diagnosis had no breaks or tears. According to the team, Isaac suffered an overstretched left knee and will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Orlando Magic striker Jonathan Isaac suffered a stretched left knee in Washington tonight and will not return.

Isaac will undergo an MRI tomorrow after the team returns to Orlando, and will be re-examined.

EARLIER: Jonathan Isaac, who made a good case for an all-defense team earlier this season, suffered a leg injury against the Washington Wizards. The incident occurred in Orlando in the first quarter of New Year's Day and required a stretcher to hit the floor to take Isaac to the locker room.

Isaac kicked a ball from Wizard's star Bradley Beal and immediately attacked the rim. When trying to find Eurostep's way to the edge, Isaac's and Beal's legs got tangled, causing Isaac's left leg to bend awkwardly and fall to the ground, where he held his knee.

After lying on the floor for a few minutes, a stretcher was brought out and he was thrown backwards.

Losing Isaac for magic for an extended period of time would be an absolutely brutal blow. The team is fighting for the eight seeds at the Eastern Conference – they played 1.5 games with the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday – and Isaac is the team's most destructive defender. He had highs and lows in the attack, but his length, athleticism, and instinct made him the linchpin for the team on the defensive end of the floor. We will keep you posted as more information is received on how Isaac is injured.

