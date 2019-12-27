The luxurious style of Tamron Hall airport is colorful and comfortable

Loading...

The last image of Tamron Hall airport certainly surpasses a pair of old sweatshirts.

The host of the talk show sought comfort and style while traveling on vacation, wearing an expensive pair of rainbow knit pants ($ 325) and a matching hoodie ($ 495) from the LoveShackFancy brand.

The pieces are a mixture of merino wool, acrylic, alpaca and nylon.

Hall, 49, posted a photo of herself in the colorful aspect while traveling with her 8-month-old baby Moses, and used it as an opportunity to reflect on last year, which included her marriage to music executive Steven Greener , the birth of his son and the launch of his own talk show after his 2017 exit from NBC News and MSNBC.

"Lol trying to look good after screaming in the @americanair room when the @tamronhallshow show is underway," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I still can't believe it's real … this time last year there is no baby, there is no daytime show."

Looking to the new year, he added: “Always keep the faith no matter what others tell you! Your dreams do not belong to others. # 2020. Here we are to encourage each other. "

She said on Instagram that she was taking time for a family vacation.

