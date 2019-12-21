The London Knights drop out with victory in Sudbury – London

Loading...

Jonathan Gruden scored the only goal of the game and Brett Brochu scored 29 saves for his second career break when the London Knights defeated the Wolves 1-0 in Sudbury on Friday evening.

Knights Gruden, Luke Evangelista and Josh Nelson stormed the Sudbury Zone with a 3v2 victory. Evangelista took a step to the right as Nelson and Gruden went online. Evangelista whipped a pass to Nelson next to the left post and he pushed the puck over the crease to Gruden to tap there and score his second goal in as many games.

The rest of the work was done defensively and by the 17 year old on the London network.

Brochu made a third of his parades in the first 10 minutes of the game, but as busy as he was, native Tilbury, Ont. Believes it worked in his favor.

"It was a good way to start the games," said Brochu. "It makes you do it right away, especially if you follow the puck well."

Brochu did his best when the Wolves net went blank and Sudbury pressed. Captain and Overage striker MacAuley Carson carried the puck across the blue line in London at speed, cut around an outstretched stick and fed it to Ilderton's Shane Bulitka. He fired with full force and Brochu stopped him.

"I knew he would make it to the front," Brochu said after the game. "I also knew the shooter was left-handed, so I played the odds and tried to make myself as big as possible and the puck hit my glove."

Brochu's first OHL shutout took place for the third time in a game against the Ottawa 67s.

After a defeat in North Bay on Thursday, the Knights wanted to do better on penalties and in their own zone and they were.

In the first phase alone, London abolished three Sudbury Power games. One was a two man advantage and they went 6: 6 perfectly overall.

Brochu made more than half of his parades

London had five chances in the first 40 minutes, including a pair of five against three chances, but Wolves goalkeeper Christian Purboo held the puck through. He was named the game's first star. Brochu was named the second star.

The win ended a four-time losing streak for the Knights and prevented them from entering the long list of ten OHL teams who have lost five times in a row this season.

Twelve of the twenty teams in the Ontario Hockey League have won at least five games in a row. London is in this group.

Their next game will be on December 28th in Budweiser Gardens against the Kitchener Rangers, which will play Sault Ste. Marie scored five goals in the third third and defeated the Rangers 6-3.

Burke and Emmerton went to the Spengler Cup

Team Canada has announced its squad for the Spengler Cup 2019 in Davos, Switzerland. Former London Knight goalkeeper Brendan Burke is one of three goalkeepers who will take part in the six-team tournament for Canada that starts on Christmas Day. Burke currently plays for the Alberta Golden Bears in U Sports. St. Thomas, Ont., A native of Cory Emmerton, will also represent Canada. Emmerton played his side hockey for the Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs and played 139 NHL games in the Detroit Red Wings organization. He currently plays for Lausanne in the Swiss league. Former assistant coach and assistant to London Knights G.M. Misha Donskov will serve as an assistant coach for Canada, and Londoner Craig MacTavish will be the head coach of this year's team.

Regula in the Czech Republic

Team USA is close to its final squad for the World Juniors. There are only 26 players on the way to the 23rd final. Ritter co-captain Alec Regula traveled to the Czech Republic, where three more incisions will be made before the US opening game against Team Canada on December 26. London striker Jonathan Gruden visited Team USA Preparation Camp in Plymouth, Michigan from December 16-17, then returned to the Knights on time for their road trip to North Bay and Sudbury.

Stranges named Top Prospects game

Tonio Stranges will demonstrate his skills on Thursday, January 16, as part of the 2020 Top Prospects game in Hamilton. It brings together 40 of the best draft candidates for the 202 NHL Entry Draft currently playing in the Canadian Hockey League. Stranges is currently fifth in London. In five games he scored seven goals in late November and early December. Stranges was a second round of the Knights in 2018.

Next

The vacation break.

The London Knights applied for 15 games in 11 different cities over the past calendar month. It's the busiest and busiest route throughout the 2019-20 season.

They have a full seven days off before competing against the Kitchener Rangers at Budweiser Gardens on December 28th. The Rangers' 10-game winning streak ended in their last game before the break.

The Knights will go to Sarnia on December 29th and host the sting in a New Years game on December 31st. All three games start at 4:00 p.m. The pre-game show begins for all three at 3:30 a.m. on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and in the Radioplayer Canada app.

