The local laboratory uses cutting-edge technology to cause damage, learn from it

Updated: 8:06 PM EST January 3, 2020

MIKE: IT'S WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A CATEGORY 2 HURRICANE WITH 110 MPH WINDS LAUNCH SOMETHING IN YOUR HOUSE. MOST OF THE WOOD OWNERS USE THE BARBACOA BARATA WOOD TO UPLOAD THEIR WINDOWS. UPDATE YOUR CHOICE OF WOOD AND YOU CAN PREVENT DAMAGE. >> THIS TWO FOR FOUR CANNOT GO TO THE DESIRED BUCK AND GO TO THE INCH. MIKE: THIS IS THE FM GLOBAL TEST CENTER IN GLOUCESTER, RHODE ISLAND. HERE, THEY EXPERIENCE WITH ALL KIND OF NATURAL DISASTERS. You can design them so they don't fail. MIKE: FM GLOBAL IS AN INSURANCE COMPANY THAT SPECIALIZES IN LOSS PREVENTION. THEY HAVE LEARNED THAT IF THEY CAN SHOW HOW SOMETHING BREAKS, CUSTOMERS ARE MORE LIKELY TO WORK TO PREVENT DAMAGE IN THE FIRST PLACE. >> WE ALWAYS BELIEVE THAT IT IS BETTER TO PREVENT THE LOSS THAT OCCURS THEN TO PAY WHAT ARRIVED: CLAIM FOR ONE. MIKE: KATHERINE KLOSOWSKI IS VP OF RISKS AND NATURAL STRUCTURES. WITH THIS TEST EQUIPMENT, THEY CREATE, WEIGH AND WEIGHT A GRANIZE STONE, AND THEN LEAVE THE SHOT ON THIS ROOF ROOF. >> BREAK THIS, DON'T? He chopped or did. THAT'S THAT, I SURE HE DID IT. AND THAT'S THE DAMAGE YOU CAN DO. MIKE: THIS COULD CONVERT A HOME OWNER TO CHOOSE A DIFFERENT ROOF TYPE. STRONG WINDS OF A TORNADO CAN THROW THINGS IN A WINDOW. DESIGN THE WINDOW CORRECTLY, AND THE CRYSTAL BREAKS BUT KEEP THE ELEMENTS OUT. DESIGN IT INCORRECTLY, AND IT KEEPS, WELL, LIKE THE GLASS. >> THE WINDOW IN THIS SITE HAD A PROTECTIVE FILM ON IT, SO IT CONTAINED THE SIMILAR DAMAGE WHEN THE GRAVEL IS COLLECTED AND IS LAUNCHED IN A WINDOW. WHEREAS THE WINDOW ON THIS SITE NO. MIKE: YOU CAN STILL SIMULATE A COMPLETE BLOWED EARTHQUAKE IN THE LABORATORY. SIX RATTLE MASSIVE PUMPS THIS ROOM AS AN EARTHQUAKE 7.3. It only lasts 30 seconds, but it shows how violent an earthquake can be. >> YOU WILL SEE THAT IT IS A KIND OF MESSAGE, SO LOOK AT YOUR STEP As you enter. MIKE: EXPERIMENTS LIKE THIS HELP THEY DETERMINE WHERE AND HOW TO PLACE SPRINKLERS OR PLACE THE APPLIANCES ON A WALL >> WE CANNOT STOP THE NATURE OF THE MOTHER, BUT WE CAN STOP THE DISASTER. ED: I REMEMBER WHAT MY MOTHER used to say, AN OUNCE OF PREVENTION IS WORTH A CURE BOOK MIKE: SO TRUE, AND FM GLOBAL OFFERS SOME OF ITS EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC. AND YOU CAN FIND THEM ON THEIR WEBSITE. But you're right, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure many, many times. MARIA: YOU ALSO HAVE TO SAY

The Global FM testing center in Gloucester Rhode Island experiments with the damage caused by natural disasters, to learn how to prevent future losses.

