The local church embraces the Christmas spirit by bringing gifts to children in need at Layton School

LAYTON – A congregation of the local church recently embraced the spirit of the holiday season by giving gifts to needy schoolchildren.

Members of the Luz del Valle Lutheran Church in Layton conducted an Angel Tree activity where they gathered to meet the Christmas needs and desires of more than 30 children in E.G. King Elementary School, just down the block from his church.

Church member Erica Curtis collaborated with the school to find out what was needed and coordinated the project with other people in the community. The gifts were delivered to the school on December 15, according to Reverend Jonathan Klein, who serves as pastor in Light of the Valley.

"The Angel Tree was great," said Reverend Klein. "We are grateful to be able to serve our community in this way."

In the past, the Light of the Valley Lutheran Church has partnered with the Division of Children and Family Services.

The Light of the Valley Lutheran Church was established in 1992 and today serves about 150 members, Reverend Klein said.

The great event of the Light of the Valley Lutheran Church in December was its candlelight worship service on Christmas Eve. The congregation joined by singing traditional Christmas hymns and expressed gratitude for God's blessings. After singing "Peaceful Night," the members read the story of the birth of Christ in the Gospel of Luke while holding candles, said Pastor Klein.