The link | Giving season – The Reporter

The magic and wonder of Christmas joy is full of surprises, so this week's interviews asked the students what they could give to someone who comes from nature. Some children with scientific mentality emphasized that everything comes from nature to begin with, but they knew where we were going with this warning.

I saw a "fairy ring" once, in some grass. I wish it happened in my front yard.

Courtney, grade 5

I would like to receive a brain stimulus that allows me to understand the mathematics we are doing in school. Each week we receive homework that has math that we haven't been taught in class. I bring it home and die slowly. No one in my house knows how to do it.

Taylor, grade 5

Dogs come from nature, and I would love to get any kind of poodle mix. My cousin has a labradoodle. That dog is so cute and good.

Lizzy, grade 10

One of my tasks is to take out weeds. I wish that instead of weeds, wild flowers sprout everywhere in our yard.

Tony, grade 9

Today I saw a cat climb a tree and then turn off on the rounded top of a wire fence and run along the top of that fence. I wish I could do that.

Jesse, grade 7

I would like to give my family a snowstorm. My grandmother told me that it really snowed in Vacaville in the 1980s. I would like it to happen on a Saturday so I could play in the snow all day and not have to go to school.

Kelly, grade 6

It would be fun to have a bird feeder that would hang from the patio deck in our backyard. Really. I want it. It could be for everyone in my house, for Christmas.

Harper, grade 8

Please, someone: how about a microwave popcorn gift that would be enough to have a bag every night while I watch TV? That would be 365 bags. Cold! I would share

Cooper, grade 11

Our history class had a project where we wrote our family tree and tried to go back at least four generations. I asked my family for help and we did it! This was the best thing I did in school. Our task was to tell four important things that happened during the life of each generation. I learned a lot! We are giving our extended family a copy of the family tree I made. I returned six generations!

Jon, grade 8

