The lighthouse that gives gifts in Saskatoon – Saskatoon beyond material objects

The Lighthouse Supported Living prepared intensively for the celebrations on Christmas Eve.

"We have gifts for everyone. We collect gifts all year round and have gifts for all independent and supported people, ”said fundraising and communication coordinator Anna Pacik.

Gifts vary, but most contain staple foods like socks, toothpaste, and shampoo. Lighthouse residents open the presents before the Christmas dinner.

The lighthouse knows that Christmas is not for everyone and often reminds us of what's missing.

Raelene Carter is a resident of the lighthouse and cannot be with some family members this Christmas. Fighting addiction, she said the lighthouse services had helped her get back on her feet and given her hope.

“Trauma, PTSD, anxiety and depression are things that I have to deal with every day. But at least I'm in an environment where I can talk about it without feeling like there's something wrong with me, ”said Carter.

"There's nothing wrong with me – I just need help."

The lighthouse is able to provide its services with funds from social services, the Ministry of Health and from community donations. Psychiatric services were reduced in 2019 due to lower funds.

“Mental health problems go hand in hand with homelessness. Not always, but very often, ”said Pacik.

Despite the shortcomings, Carter said that employees do everything they can throughout the year to remind residents that they are concerned.

"We offer this not only to get the food, shelter and clothes, but also to be with other people who are going through the same things," said Carter.

