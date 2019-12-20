The LG InstaView ThinQ series has a built-in Air Fryer

Loading...

Smart kitchen appliances have come a long way in recent years, but the counter can easily be filled with all the different appliances. Instant pots, air fryers and dozens of other smart products compete for space in your kitchen. The new LG InstaView ThinQ range includes a built-in Air Fry function that eliminates the need for a smaller fryer and combines its functionality with that of a traditional oven.

Air fryers have many different advantages, but one of the most striking is the lack of oil needed to prepare delicious meals. An air fryer can give the same fried flavor without the unhealthy side effects. The new Air Fry function does not require preheating to work, which means you can eat on the table faster.

This is also helped by the InstaView technology. It is not necessary to search for a switch or switch on the oven; just knock twice on the window and the interior lights up so that you can see what you are cooking. Thanks to this function, you do not have to open the door and release heat to check the status of a dish. This also improves the energy efficiency of the oven.

The benefits of this oven continue to exist for health-conscious customers. LG's EasyClean and self-cleaning technology helps prevent the build up of carbon and other materials in the furnace without the need for harsh chemicals. With the EasyClean function, the oven is steamed to remove accumulated residues, while the Self Clean function increases the heat to burn anything that remains on the inside of the oven.

In addition to the functions that the InstaView ThinQ Range offers to the smart kitchen game, the LG ThinQ app offers access to thousands of different recipes from SideChef, Innit and Tovala. Step-by-step instructions guide the user through every step of even the most complicated recipes. The app can set the oven directly on your phone to the right temperature without touching a button.

There are other smart ovens on the market, but the InstaView ThinQ is one of the most powerful options. If you want to boost your smart kitchen game, this oven is one to try.

