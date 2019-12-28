The letters they exchanged decades ago.

Loading...

The gift arrived in a simple white container. It wasn't until his family helped pull out the bright mirror box inside that Barbara Shackleford knew that this was not just another Christmas gift.

"In loving memory of Robert D. Shackleford," said the engraving on the box, referring to her late husband.

Inside were letters. A handful of letters that Barbara had exchanged with the love of her life. Letters dating back more than half a century to the time they were in college.

He covered his mouth and began to cry. "Oh my God," he exclaimed.

It had only been seven months since she lost her husband. They had been married 55 years, but she had no idea that her husband had kept his letters all these years.

It was one of the best gifts he had received, he said.

"It brought back those memories that I loved my grandfather in his early years," said Barbara's granddaughter, Lauren Shackleford, who was present during the scene in Shackleford's living room in Virginia this Christmas.

How everything joined

Barbara's husband, Robert, died of congestive heart failure in May. He was 76 years old.

While the family checked their belongings, they found the letters, written in the early 1960s.

The two met in the church when they were teenagers.

"They actually grew up in a really small town," Lauren Shackleford said. "In the true old-fashioned love fashion, he began to arrive at his door and they played outside and walked outside."

Lauren's father asked if the letters would be a good Christmas gift.

"We said: & # 39; Yes, that's really sentimental. It's a great gift & # 39;" Lauren Shackleford told CNN.

And that was.

The family put the letters in a beautiful box with a jewelry holder on top.

"So all the jewelry my grandfather gave her, she is also keeping them in the box," said Lauren Shackleford.

Today, the box with the letters is in a dresser in Barbara Shackleford's bedroom.

"I think it will be great for her to wake up every day," said her granddaughter.

