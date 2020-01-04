The latest trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotto summarizes what the game is about for newcomers

Loading...

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for its next RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

The new breakthrough is a perfect summary of what the game is about for newcomers who are learning about this game for the first time. As the preview says, players will relive the epic story of the Dragon Ball Z anime series and learn even more about our beloved characters thanks to a ton of new canonical story content.

Kakarrot will launch later this month and with the release date fast approaching, franchise fans look forward to finally having the game in their hands. Time will tell if the game meets our expectations or fails like other role-playing games inspired by anime.

Check out the new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bo_634tV5v8 [/ embed]

In related news, Bandai Namco recently released another game video that shows the game in action. This time, however, the viewer can see the raw game of the highly anticipated game. If you want to see Vegeta in action in Dragon Ball Z: Kakaroto, click here!

Bandai Namco is famous for turning anime titles into video games, but it always seems not to hit the mark. However, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot seems promising so far. Only time will tell if it will be worth it or not.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will launch on PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 17, 2020. Are you excited to relive some of the best moments in the history of the Dragon Ball Z franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube