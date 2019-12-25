The Lamborghini Countach QVX was the Lambo Group C car that never made it

Loading...

Lamborghini is known for fast cars but not for race cars. While they have had some success in GT racing in recent years (and mainly with cars built under the tutelage of Audi), the history of Lamborghini racing is quite short. That said, there have been some attempts in the past to fix that. The Countach QVX is one of them.

According to Mark Smeyers of Lambocars.com, in the mid-1980s, David Joliffe, official agent of Lamborghini in the United Kingdom at that time, really wanted to compete with a Countach. After being rejected by the FIA ​​for a Group B car based on the Countach LP5000S because production was too small to homologate the race car, Joliffe turned the page to the next letter of the alphabet, changing the ambitions of Group B for a shot to group C.

But building and supporting a Group C team is much more complicated than a Group B entry. Instead of an approved version of a production car built for rally stages, a Group C entry in Le Man needs to be able to compete at high sustained speeds in long endurance races, something that a fragile and volatile Countach probably could not do. To correct the situation, Joliffe looked for a special factory V12, one that had been developed with the help of Lamborghini's marine engine efforts.

With the engine in hand, Joliffe partnered with endurance racing experts Spice Engineering and CC Motorsports to build a chassis around that special V12. While the car did not share anything with other Countachs, the name stayed and Joliffe added some high score scrabble letters at the end and there it was: the Lamborghini Countach QVX. The car was finally finished in 1985, the body wrapped in a striking black livery for Unipart, the only main sponsor of the project.

It seems that the car has arrived in Japan, where this clip was filmed that highlights the sounds that this car can make.

With Tiff Needle and Mauro Baldi at the helm, the car signed up for a series of races, but the only one that would end was the 500 KM of 1986 of Kyalami in South Africa. After that, the funds began to run out and the effort was abandoned and that was it.

Although the Countach QVX was generally a failure, it did not prevent Lamborghini from making another attempt with its next V12 engine platform, the Devil. At this point, Group C had given way to the GT1 class and the car had to have much more in common with the Diablo road car, for better or worse. What happened to Lamborghini was the Diablo 132 GT1. It also failed, but at least we got one (1) road car. And that is something worth celebrating.

