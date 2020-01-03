The Lakers & # 39; Value & # 39; Kyle Kuzma despite interest from the league

Loading...

The Los Angeles Lakers gave up most of the young players who could help them land a player in the trading market when they acquired Anthony Davis. The only exception was Kyle Kuzma, who the team captured as part of his Davis and LeBron James player rally.

Kuzma had his ups and downs to get used to his new role in LA, and he missed a handful of games due to injuries, but it's obvious that the makers in Laker Land consider him an important piece for the future. This was confirmed on Friday afternoon by Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reported that although other teams are interested in using his services, the Lakers are unwavering not to give up on him.

About the Athletic:

Several teams are scrutinizing attacker Kyle Kuzma and checking to see if they can get the talented 24-year-old part of the championship-streaking Lakers as part of their future , and not big ones.

It would make sense all over the world that Los Angeles, which was number three in the Western Conference after three games, did not want to do anything important before the close on February 6th. This is especially true because Kuzma did this A productive top scorer for the team as he is third on the team at 12.2 points per night. Perhaps there will come a day when the Lakers decide to take a step with Kuzma, but it doesn't sound like this will happen in the near future.