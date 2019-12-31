The killers reveal a tracklist with part of "Imploding The Mirage"

Loading...

It's been two years since The Killers & # 39; politically charged fifth album Wonderful Wonderful was released, and the band has excited fans for a follow-up. While the title of their upcoming effort, Imploding The Mirage, was announced, the band remained silent on all other album-related updates – until Sunday, when the group released a typed track list for their upcoming record. While the list leaves some room for speculation, it signals that Imploding the Mirage is almost complete.

The band posted a screenshot of a track list written on a Notes app. The track list is divided into three sections. All but the third section have been released, which means that the band still keeps a few tracks secret. Starting with a title song, at least eleven tracks are shown on the Imploding The Mirage record. "As simple as 1 2 3," the band wrote in a tweet.

The tracklist appears a few months after the band shared a less official draft in October. Written on a whiteboard, the previous list showed a different order than the recording. It looks like some of the titles have also been optimized since "Man And Woman Enough" previously appeared as "Man + Woman".

The exact release date of the album is not yet known, but the band has confirmed that it will be released in spring 2020. Along with the release of the album, the band will go on an extensive UK tour.

Imploding the Mirage will be available from UMG in spring 2020.