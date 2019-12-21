The judge in the Tekashi 69 case received a letter exposing two children

Loading...

Wednesday, Tekashi 69 was sentenced to two years in prison, but in another development, the conviction revealed that Tekashi had a second child – a daughter. The judge in Tekashi's case, judge Paul Engelmayer, announced that he had received a letter from a woman named Marlena with the information.

Judge Engelmayer summarized the letter as follows: "The letter will shortly state that Mr. Hernandez and Marlena are the parents of the child who was born in November 2018. The letter is free from Mr. Hernandez. ”The letter is reported to be made available to the public in the coming weeks. Tekashi upheld the judge's words in court, saying, "I'm sorry for the world. I'm sorry for my family, for my daughters, for my fans and followers, for people who believed in me, and for them other families affected by this and this courtroom. "

After his two-year conviction, Tekashi's lawyer announced that the rapper felt "depressed." Before the conviction, evidence indicated that Tekashi would be released before the end of the year. Although he was sentenced to 24 months in prison, Tekashi receives credit for the 13 months he has already served. After his release, Tekashi is released under surveillance for five years, does a total of 300 hours of community service, and fined $ 35,000.