The iPhone's SOS function helps women seek help during an attack attempt

Apple's Emergency SOS function is being re-credited for helping an iPhone user reach emergency services during a nasty situation. WTKR reports that a Virginia Beach woman used the Emergency SOS feature on her iPhone to reach emergency services when a man tried to sexually attack her.

The event happened on Sunday morning around 2:00 AM at Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the story:

It was early Sunday around 2:00 am and the woman was about to go to her Uber to go home when she said: "This man came to me and said:" I lost my phone … can you help me find my phone? ""

He finally tells her that he may have lost it in the sand. She showed him the app & # 39; Find my iPhone & # 39; on her phone, but it didn't work. She felt awful when she realized he didn't know how to navigate her iPhone to use the app.

After this the woman tried to run away, but the attacker caught up with her:

“I get my phone back and turn around and try to run away and he just comes up behind me, takes me, takes my face, covers my mouth. I try to scream for help, he takes me to the ground – is like pushing my face to the ground – and now, because I screamed, he keeps my mouth tighter in an attempt to muffle the sound I make, " she says.

She then had the idea to use the Emergency SOS function on her iPhone to contact the emergency services. At the same time, she pressed the on / off button and the volume down button, quickly connecting her to the police. Shipping could hear what was going on and send the police to her location.

"He looked up and the police headlights shone from the sand, and he just left and ran down the beach and the police ran after him and they could get him in a foot chase."

An important detail was what the shipment could hear during its battle with the attacker. Because the dispatch heard the woman talk about the water, they were able to instruct the police officers to get closer to the water instead of searching the nearby hotels. "All the cards in a row ahead of me, but I know that doesn't always happen and that people aren't so lucky. And if we can do something to be proactive, we have to do it," she said.

The Emergency SOS function on the iPhone can be accessed by simultaneously pressing the volume down button and the on / off button for a long time or by pressing the iPhone 7 five times and previously on the on / off button. Emergency SOS is accessible on Apple Watch by pressing and holding the side button.

You can read the full story on the WTKR website.

