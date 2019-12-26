The ins and outs of AEW Dark 24.12.19: Bad Santa

Loading...

And now we're talking about that Ins and Outs from AEW Dark for December 24, 2019:

All In: The Spanish god finally wins a match

As the delightful commentators from Excalibur and Colt Cabana quickly emphasize, neither Sammy Guevara nor Brandon Cutler have ever won a single match in AEW. So both have a lot to prove. Of course, it's not hard to guess that Sammy, as a member of the Inner Circle, has to win a lot more than Brandon, whose job is to pitifully lose matches on YouTube.

Still, this wasn't a squash match. Cutler had to do an insult and make you think his moment could still come, while Sammy got several moments to show how his high spirits often keep him from doing what brings him the quick victory he needs ( usually to pin down his opponent). Even though Sammy wins, he reminds you why he often loses. And even though Brandon loses, he shows you how one day he could win (people, at least let him beat the librarian or someone).

All In: Verses from Scripture

It probably drives a certain type of wrestling fan crazy, but I'm the other type of wrestling fan. I thought it was great to see Joey Janela cut a promo at Shawn Spears that was literally just the refrain from the 2013 Kesha / pit bull hit “Timber”. It is even better if Janela leaves and Jen Decker says: "That seems so familiar to me!"

Everything out: Another fine mess

I like all four of these teams: Proud & Powerful, the Best Friends, Private Party and Hybrid2, but this match has a lot to do with it. First of all, there are 8 people in a ring at AEW Dark, so you know from the first moment that it will be a mess. Even more if it is whistled by Bryce Remsburg. He is a talented umpire, don't get me wrong, but his whole trick, especially in AEW, is a small, well-intentioned man who has no chance of getting someone to listen to him. On top of that, you have the strange rules for multiple teams, as is the case with WWE, where only two legal men are supposed to be at a time, even though there are four teams. It is not what you want.

After all, everyone gets their place in (what is Dark if not for?), Including Orange Cassidy, who is revealed under the ring and then does his trick of jumping with his hands in his pockets. Ultimately, Santana and Ortiz win, which should absolutely be the case, but the whole thing was largely a dark match, "Here are all these guys that you like," and though I can't really blame them (especially on Christmas Eve)) I can't pretend I find it exciting to watch all the talent.

Everything out: Empty threats

This is a direct result of last week at Dynamite when PAC sneaked into the locker room to beat up Michael Nakazawa as a message to Kenny Omega. This time the bastard gives the impression that he will literally murder Nakazawa with his body and a chair, but then he doesn't do it at the last minute and tells Kenny that it is his last warning. That would have been very dramatic if I had thought for a second that PAC could murder Michael Nakazawa. This is a recurring problem in wrestling where the stakes get too high and go beyond the things that can actually happen at a wrestling show. PAC is pretty scary without making us believe that he could intentionally break a man's neck, which he obviously won't do.

All In: For God's sake be good

Well, on the other hand, this is the kind of silliness I'm ready for. Shawn Spears wants to tell the kids in the audience that Santa is not real (and just wait until they hear about pro wrestling) when Santa himself comes out in the form of Joey Janela. Wrestling in a Santa suit is just the kind of silly shit that Janela can get away with that reads like an insult to Spears. And that makes it great that it is Spears that he does it to. During the game, we get a surprising guest appearance, not from real Santa, but from another man you hear a lot about at Christmas.

That's right, Jesus Christ himself is in the crowd and Joey Janela brings him to the ring to bless him quickly. I was surprised at first, but when I thought about it, it was filmed in Corpus Christi last week, and where else would Jesus go to see live wrestling than in a place that is literally called "Body of Christ". I was hoping that Jesus might get a move on Spears, since we know that he is a big pro wrestling fan, but I think the last thing you want to do is put a legal liability on the Son of God too open. So Jesus goes back into the crowd and Shawn Spears takes care of the blessed and holy Joey Janela.

He then celebrates with white claws and a stone cold stunner. Apparently this led to a whole thing we're not getting to see here, which is probably the best (some things are even silly for the YouTube show). Overall, this was a pretty small episode, but considering that it literally ran on Christmas Eve, I think that's okay.

That’s all for this week! Next week is a best of show, but come to me in two weeks to show more wrestling that's too elitist for television.

