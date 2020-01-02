The inconsistent execution leads BYU women's basketball to a 55-43 loss to Gonzaga

Loading...

PROVO – BYU women's basketball usually does as well as outstanding escorts Brenna Drollinger and Paisley Johnson, and that fact is very evident during the defeat of Thursday 55-43 against No. 16 Gonzaga.

The two main scorers of the Cougars had problems during the first half, working to dig an early hole that finally proved too much to leave a team as good as the Bulldogs.

"I think that affects the team a lot because those are his two favorite people," said BYU coach Jeff Judkins. "They are the most experienced, the most outstanding scorers, the people who have the most ball in their hands, and when those two do not come out and play as if they were able to play (fights").

Drollinger and Johnson combined to shoot 0-11 in the first half while contributing three turnovers per piece, which contributed greatly to a Gonzaga 32-18 lead in the middle.

Judkins had trouble explaining the reasons behind the struggles of the first half, along with the low performance of the team, in general, although it led to a marked contrast in the respective game level.

“They executed us outside. They ran their stuff and it seemed we were very scattered on the offensive, ”Judkins said. "You have to give credit (to Gonzaga) for that, but I think part of that was us too."

As the best players usually do, both Johnson and Drollinger responded well to their problems in the first half, leading the third quarter with a 15-2 run to reduce the deficit to just 34-33. But after a timeout of Gonzaga, the Cougars were cold and failed to score during the last seven minutes of the quarter, falling behind 44-33 entering the last 10 minutes of the game.

Again, credit Gonzaga and the adjustments made.

"Their defense is very strong and they don't win themselves," Judkins said. "They are very long and make you hit punches."

Last season many of those shots were seen, with the Cougars accomplishing the feat of defeating the main West Coast Conference program three times in a season. But Thursday's loss worked as a clear reminder that there is a lot to work on if the Cougars hope to repeat as WCC champions.

It was not all bad.

Take Babalu Ugwu's move from the bench, for example. The second year student provided a great boost, contributing team maximums in points (10) and rebounds (11) in just 24 minutes of play.

For Ugwu, the goal is to retain good times and apply them more consistently to move forward.

"Losing is really difficult, but we had some really good things we did in the game," said Ugwu. "We play a pretty good defense throughout the game, so you take the good things and correct the mistakes we made."

One mistake was not to force enough action in the paint, which led to only five free throws attempted, of which three were converted.

"You can't win by shooting five free throws," Judkins said. "That means you're not being aggressive."

As for Gonzaga, Katie Campbell and Kayleigh Truong led the way, scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively.

With the loss, BYU falls to 7-6 overall and 2-1 in the WCC game and will work to change things by facing Portland on Saturday at the Marriott Center.