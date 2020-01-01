The Hot Topic “Birds Of Prey” line will help you dress like Harley Quinn

Loading...

(Photo via YouTube)

Birds of prey is on its way to theaters this year and in anticipation of its release, merchandise for the film has officially dropped via Hot topic. The line has enough to dress you like Harley quinn is.

From shirts to accessories, there is something for everyone.

Read more: My Chemical Chemical fans project creates a multi-camera video of the return show

Among the items is also an impressive jacket from his world resembling the one Harley Quinn is seen wearing in the film's trailers.

Hot Topic started preselling the jacket in October, but is officially available now.

Left: when the Harley Quinn jacket was only in presale.

Right: when you discover that they are finally available.

Get your jacket in time before @birdsofpreywb arrives in the gym: https://t.co/qq1RbhsZuQ. pic.twitter.com/fSHQshzSwn

– Hot Topic (@HotTopic) October 19, 2019

Original Funko released a new Harley Quinn figure exclusive to Hot topic, as well as other figures from fellow anti-heroines.

New Hot Topic Exclusive Bird of Prey Harley Quinn Pop! Vinyl is now available online! https://t.co/Mni2QVGyVB pic.twitter.com/LqGjZgi2cI

– Pop Vinyl World (@popvinylworld) January 1, 2020

It's time to start fresh. Emancipate your wardrobe with our new Birds of Prey merch and @OriginalFunko POP! S: https://t.co/iG4VHahWGk. pic.twitter.com/TOPoEx5rLx

– Hot Topic (@HotTopic) January 1, 2020

The line also includes various pieces of jewelry such as necklaces and a new ring.

#BirdsOfPrey #blackcanary "armor ring" in the hot topic: https://t.co/6Us5MsRWVW pic.twitter.com/AnyewV69eA

– best of jurnee (@bestofjurnee) January 1, 2020

Fans are already raving about the new merch online and are ready to buy it.

birds of prey merch and i don't have the funds pic.twitter.com/u4jrsgBLfs

– 🦇 (@shazambats) January 1, 2020

Sucks to be sick🤧 can't get the new #BirdsOfPrey merch especially the #HarleyQuinn stuff😭

– Jon H (@J_Hannibal) January 1, 2020

Discover the full range of film products on Hot Topic here.

Birds of Prey and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn will hit theaters on February 7.

More on birds of prey

Birds of Prey and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn brings back the actress Margot Robbie like the legendary Harley Quinn. If you've seen the movie trailers, you know her costume has been completely redone.

According to Collider, Quinn has many different outfit changes for the next film. Costume designer Erin Benach had a DIY approach to her ideas and drew inspiration from Harley's personality.

"Behind his story there is always something a little offbeat and a little crazy, with the idea that the warning tape can be a place to stay away, and maybe that is a way to warn the world about what it could do, "says Benach." So we sort of got the idea for this bunch of tapes ; warning and tried to reuse it in a suit. "

"We always wanted to create something that looked like what Harley had done herself, so she's kind of a nifty person behind the scenes and she can do stuff herself; you know the shorts she painted and the jacket she wore herself. That's why we did it like this. It's fun and a little crazy like it. "

Are you planning to buy any of the Birds Of Prey products? Let us know in the comments below!

See More: The 10 Most Metallic Cartoon Characters

Roger Klotz, "Doug"