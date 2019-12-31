The hawks struggle to find their way

Loading...

The Atlanta Hawks provided a relatively surprising surprise on Monday night and toppled the Orlando Magic (as a 10.5-point outsider) on the road without Trae Young. That was a nice moment for Lloyd Pierce's team after a bleak start to the season, but as 2020 approaches, the Hawks still have the NBA's worst record (7-27) and worst net score (-10.1) in 34 games.

Before the Atlanta win on Monday, the Hawks suffered 21 losses in 23 games, and even if that was partially explainable, it was tough. Although there was a lot of talk about an interesting young core (and a 4: 6 record in the first ten games) in the pre-season, the overall results did not match the talent level and with the lower five points in attack and defense the eye test is not exactly Sterling. Still, John Collins missed 25 games with a ban, Kevin Huerter missed eleven of his own and now, the Hawks lean heavily on a trio of newcomers to De & # 39; Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Bruno Fernando.

GM Travis Schlenk builds a fascinating core, but these days the Hawks did little to nothing to improve the 2019-20 squad, relying instead on young players who typically don't contribute to teams permanently win in the championship NBA. That may be the right strategy for the long game, but when Collins stayed away for a long time, there wasn't much behind him and the Hawks just can't stand their key characters missing.

On a positive note, Young has been fantastic this season and the Atlanta offensive game still worked. Guard of the second year released All-Star numbers (28.5 points, 8.3 assists per game with solid efficiency), and despite all the defensive concerns, Young was the shining star for the Hawks in an otherwise grim campaign. However, when he sits, the Hawks have an incredibly bad offensive rating of 92.1, and with a quick look at Atlanta's list and the lack of a legitimate guardian, this was a predictable problem.

Ultimately, there is no reason to believe that the Hawks will be as bad as their 7-27 record suggests, at least as long as their key pieces are healthy and on the ground together. Atlanta was plagued by a brutal early schedule and, in conjunction with Collins' suspension, they never really had a chance to be "right" in the early stages. So the Hawks could recreate what happened between 2018 and 2019, when the team had big problems in the first half before teasing the NBA world with an encouraging run in March and April.

Gone are the expectations (at least in some circles) of the playoff competition, but on a grand scale the future in Atlanta remains bright. After all, Young has the appearance of a legitimate number 1 option and that is by far the biggest factor in every rebuild in the entire league. However, it remains to be seen how the Hawks will position themselves when they enter the 2020 off-season, with plenty of room for salary caps and a record that may not be particularly appetizing for potential free agent additions.

Where do the Hawks end up in this week's DIME Power Leaderboard? Let's examine.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (30-5, last week – 1st)

The dollars were disappointing at Christmas and lost double digits against the Sixers. Since then, Milwaukee has been 3-0, two wins without Giannis Antetokounmpo. This is still the clear number 1 with the best record in the league and (easily) the best net result.

2.Los Angeles Lakers (26-7, last week – 2nd)



I know, I know. The Lakers have recently lost four games in a row and have been ousted by the Clippers on the largest regular season stage. Just like Milwaukee, Los Angeles recovered with two wins. They were also impressive victories with a street win over Portland and a decisive home win over Dallas.

3. Denver Nuggets (23-9, last week – 3rd)



After a relatively slow offensive start, the nuggets engage a high gear. Denver is 9-1 in their last 10 games and during this run the Nuggets lead the NBA in the offensive rating, scoring 117.3 points per 100 possessions. The struggles would never go on, but this is a heck of positive regression.

4. L.A. Clippers (23-11, last week – 4th)

The Clippers won the Showcase victory at Christmas and showed their upward trend with a victory over the Lakers. Overall, this victory took more than 3-4 seconds to determine what the clippers were. We have to dock them a little more to make up for the losses.

5.Utah jazz (21-12-12, last week – 11.)

Utah uses a soft schedule to do a real run. The Jazz has won eight of its last nine games and after a lot of dismay in November, jazz is right where it needs to be.

6. Miami Heat (24-9, last week – 6.)



The heat was all set for an appearance in the top five. Then Monday happened. Miami lost 18 points in Washington and the Wizards didn't have Bradley Beal. Strange stuff is happening in the NBA, but that's not a great result.

7. Boston Celtics (22-8, last week – 7th)

Did you know that the Celtics have the third best share in the league? Boston is almost flying under the radar at this point and it feels wrong. The team's last result was a home loss to Toronto, but Brad Stevens's team previously won five consecutive times.

8. Philadelphia 76ers (23-12, last week – 8.)

Philly's win against Milwaukee was great fun. Joel Embiid showed all-court brilliance and the Sixers really seemed to be coming together. Since then, the team has been 0-2, but to be fair, the losses came by one point each.

9. Dallas Mavericks (21-11, last week – 12.)



The Mavs are 19-9 with Luka Doncic and although it feels like old hat now, Dallas shouldn't be that good. Rick Carlisle also managed to make the Mavericks competitive without a core, and that's a fine-tuned machine.

10. Houston Rockets (22-11, last week – 5th)



It's not so bad to lose to the warriors (at Christmas) and pelicans within a week as it would have felt in November. It's still not great and Houston has to fall as a result.

11th Toronto Raptors (22-11, last week – 10th)



The raps went from a winning streak in five games to a period of three losses in four games. There were no serious casualties during a run against Thunder, Celtics and Pacers, but Toronto isn't the same team if injured that way.

12. Indiana Pacers (21-12, last week – 9.)



Indy deserves credit for the way they have played so far, but there are recent signs of cracks in the foundation. We will see how long they can last as Victor Oladipo is reportedly getting closer to returning.

13. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-15, last week – 13.)

For another week, the Thunder are basically in their own line. There are 12 teams with significantly better profiles. There are 17 teams with significantly poorer profiles. Then Oklahoma City is right in the middle and plays well.

14. San Antonio Spurs (13-18, last week – 15.)



After the beginning of things, it feels incredible to say it out loud … but the Spurs are currently number 8 in the West. The metrics still hate this team, but San Antonio has won enough victories to be taken seriously.

15.New Orleans Pelicans (11-23, last week – 27.)



Playoffs are back in New Orleans. It's wild to say, but after four consecutive wins in an impressive way, it's not necessarily crazy. The door is unexpectedly wide open at the end of the conference, and as of Tuesday morning, the pelicans will only be playing 3.5 games. What a strange season.

16. Phoenix Suns (13-20, last week – 24.)

Eight defeats in a row … was bad. Phoenix only won two games in a row on the street, and despite the catastrophic losing streak, the Suns are in the middle of the playoff pursuit.

17th Chicago Bulls (13-21, last week – 18th)



Chicago have played 5-4 in their last nine games and that's enough to inspire real optimism. After all, the Bulls are (somehow) only 1.5 games from the playoffs, and this team suddenly ranks 6th in the NBA in the defensive rating.

18. Brooklyn Nets (16-16, last week – 14th)



The good? Brooklyn is still in the driver's seat for a playoff spot in the east. The bad? Kyrie Irving is still not playing and the Nets have lost only four out of five and have dropped to 16-16.

19. Memphis Grizzlies (13-21, last week – 22.)

Did you know that the Grizzlies are 11-14 years old in their last 25 games? Memphis is very young, but they play very respectable basketball, and that includes victories against Oklahoma City and Charlotte this week.

20. Orlando Magic (14-19, last week – 17th)



As discussed repeatedly here, strange things are happening in the NBA. Orlando lost to the Trae Young-less Hawks at home on Monday evening. There must be a penalty for this.

21st Portland Trail Blazers (14-20, last week – 16.)



The blazers were all about last week. This is no longer the case after four defeats. Even more worrying could be that the blazers at home lost to their direct competition with the suns and pelicans.

22. Golden State Warriors (9-25, last week – 26.)

On a large scale, the warriors still have a hard time. For example, Golden State still has the second worst record in the NBA. However, Steve Kerr's team won four out of five games, including an inspired Christmas performance.

23rd Minnesota Timberwolves (12-20, last week – 29th)



The wolves have had a catastrophic time and seem to be working again. Two wins in three games help save the ship, but Minnesota needs Karl-Anthony Towns sooner rather than later on the pitch.

24th Washington Wizards (10-22, last week – 23rd)



After losing 9 out of 11 games, the wizards increased the heat by 18 points on Monday. Washington's top scorers were Jordan McRae (29), Garrison Mathews (28) and Ian Mahinmi (25). I don't know, man.

25. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-22, last week – 20th)

It came against a (very) simple schedule, but the Cavs just won four out of five games. Friday's loss in Boston was probably a return to order, but Cleveland's credit was that they defeated Minnesota the next evening. It helps that Darius Garland and Kevin Porter play basketball better.

26.New York Knicks (9-24, last week – 28th)



Are the Knicks … decent at the moment? It definitely feels that way. New York has just defeated the Nets and Wizards (on the go) in back-to-back games and the Knicks have been 5-5 competent in their last 10 games. Hold on to your hats.

27. Detroit Pistons (12-22, last week – 25.)



Things are not going well in Detroit right now. The Pistons have lost seven out of eight and despite the hope of a resurgence, FiveThirtyEight gives Dwane Casey's team only a 16 percent chance of playoffs.

28. Charlotte Hornets (13-22, last week – 21.)

After four out of five wins, the reality is back in Charlotte. This is an intriguing team that is more fun than you might think, but the hornets fell five times in a row to earn this downgrade.

29th Sacramento Kings (12-21, last week – 19th)



No, the kings are actually not that bad. However, Sacramento had a bad time losing seven games in a row, and that explains the slump.

30. Atlanta Hawks (7-27, last week – 30th)



Brandon Goodwin was great on Monday and maybe, maybe, the Hawks found a capable backup point guard to assist Trae Young. However, the team with the worst record and the worst net score must still be in 30th place after a win.

