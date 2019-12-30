The Green Brigade and the Celtic PLC

Loading...

The Green Brigade is famous for designing some sensational banners throughout its years, but none resonate with more tonight than two recent efforts.

Celtic went down to a very hardworking Gers team in Celtic Park and some treat him as the apocalypse, while the usual media suspects criticize the Ibrox revolution.

It is not so good nor so bad: when we reach the winter break we could be in a stronger position, but we are at the top of the league with only two points after having played a game more than our Glasgow rivals.

After any defeat in Derby, the reaction gives way to a hyperbole: I am not taking pleasure. Instead, I will point out these two GB banners that perfectly summarize things for me.

The first, presented against Cluj in the Europa League, a banner that clearly sent the message that a defeat does not define us, or our season and in the European context that is absolutely correct. Nationally, we can let this result on Sunday define us, but we have been knocked down, it is time to go back up.

The second banner was at the beginning of this season when Celtic was not advancing in the transfer market and the GB banner warned this board not to fall asleep at the wheel and let complacency overcome us. There is work to be done and the club should not react to this defeat, but at least make sure they aim at their goals.

Celtic only lost two games and tied one in the league. Sunday's defeat seems like a massive setback, but we must return from adversity and continue to show the determination we saw in the last 11 games before the derby.

The Rangers are going to push us to the end and show that they are ready for the fight, but so are we.