The ghostly spectrum of Honda's CEO is still not convinced that electric cars are one thing

Photo: AP

Here comes the CEO of Honda, Takahiro Hachigo, resurrecting from the dead to walk among us in the year 2019, a year in which Tesla has sold more than 255,000 cars, to inform us that he is still unsure of this whole car issue electric, revealing himself, don't be a man but a ghost from a bygone era.

Does anyone really want electric cars? He hums from his undead lips. No, he reflects while not drinking a glass of water because his body is translucent, people are not.

And it's not just about Japan or the United States, it assures us while simultaneously confirming the existence of a future life. It is everywhere in the world; People, all people, don't want electric cars.

Hachigo broke this outdated version during an interview with Automotive News Europe. Here is the relevant part:

Honda wants two-thirds of its global sales to come from electrified vehicles by 2030. What is its path to electrification when the demand for hybrids and electric vehicles has not yet developed?

I think hybrid vehicles will play a fundamental role. The goal is not electrification per se, but to improve fuel efficiency. And we believe that hybrid vehicles are the way to comply with different environmental regulations.

What about fully electric vehicles?

Are there really customers who really want them? I am not so sure because there are many problems related to infrastructure and hardware. I don't think there is a dramatic increase in the demand for battery-powered vehicles, and I think this situation is true worldwide. There are different regulations in different countries, and we have to comply with them. Therefore, it is essential to continue with R&D. But I don't think it will be generalized soon.

It is incredibly ironic that the head of a company that manufactures an electric car that has captured the hearts of all Jalopnik staff believes that nobody wants electric cars.

Honda is also designing a modular platform for electric cars that they expect to be ready by 2025. Does that count as "in the short term"? According to the deadlines of the automakers, probably not, which means there is plenty of time for more CEOs to die and rise from the dead before Honda completes its EV platform for the future, it does not believe it will happen.

