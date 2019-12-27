The Georgia National Guard unloads two members of the military after an extremist relationship investigation

Loading...

Two Georgia men who were attacked by online activists earlier this year for their links to radical white extremism were expelled from the Army National Guard after months of investigations.

Army investigators began investigating Dalton Woodward and Trent East, both members of a neo-pagan sect called Asatru Folk Assembly. Earlier this year, the Atlanta Antifascists activist group published a report that linked the two men to the controversial pagan sect, Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.

At the time, Woodward was on active duty with the Georgia National Guard in Afghanistan. East, a member of the Alabama National Guard, was not on active duty when he was "doxxed" or publicly outed by the activist group.

National Guard officials have not released details of their investigation. Woodward's unit returned from operations in June and an investigation into its links to white supremacy was completed in October.

A Georgia National Guard spokeswoman said he was "no longer a member" of the guard, but declined to comment on the terms of his separation or provide details of the investigation. The Atlanta Journal constitution had filed for freedom under the Freedom of Information Act to request further details. However, this application is pending with the U.S. Department of Defense. The AJC asked Woodward for an opinion from his long-time friend East, but received no response.

The military has struggled in recent years to exterminate personnel who have been members of white supremacist organizations or who have expressed sympathy for the causes of white power. In 2017, the Military Times surveyed active troops and found that almost one in four saw signs of white nationalism among their service colleagues. The percentage of non-white troops, at 42%, was significantly higher and indicated that they had personally seen examples of white nationalism in action.

This month, the Air Force released a sergeant stationed at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, after being identified as the local organizer of the American Identity Movement, a white nationalist organization called Identity Evropa.

The investigation into East took longer and is still considered an open investigation, although East informed the AJC that he was officially notified of his separation on December 14.

An Alabama Guard spokesman said East had 45 days to contest the results and the investigation had officially opened by then. This spokesman also declined to provide details on the terms of East's separation, but East informed the AJC that the Army recommended that it be given a general layoff, a departure from a traditional honorable layoff suggesting unacceptable behavior does not meet military standards.

General layoff soldiers are not eligible for veteran benefits like the GI bill.

According to the Atlanta Antifascists report, East lost his job as a prison guard for the sheriff's office in Haralson County.

Marginal belief attracts extremists

East claims he is not a racist and is only interested in his lineage and worship, as they did centuries ago.

"The whole race started when I found Asatru or Odinism or whatever you want to call it and saw it as a better option than Christianity as a spirituality," he said. "I've just never been a fan of Christianity, and seeing a belief that deals with my ethnic roots was something I could go into more detail about."

The Asatru People's Assembly is committed to a "neo-folk" pagan style that has its roots in pre-Christian Europe, but its pure white emphasis on racial identity has attracted neo-Nazis and other white suprematists.

East's social media profile, which has largely been deleted since his doxxing, contained numerous memes and slogans popular with white supremacists, and his contacts included neo-Nazis and other extremists. After Doxxing, East opened an account at VK.com, a Russian social media platform popular with right-wing racist radicals.

East and Woodward attended a speech by white national star Richard Spencer at Auburn University in 2017. Photos of the event show the men wearing signs with a variant of the "white genocide" theory that prevails among white supremacists.

"The existence of our people is not negotiable," says East. Woodward's sign read: "We have a right to exist." Both advocate the motto "14 words", which is popular with white supremacists and which supports the theory that non-white groups displace whites.

After Spencer's speech, East posted on his group's Facebook page: "It was a great conversation, a lot of great things were said. I highly recommend finding a video of it."

Ost downplayed participation

In an interview with the AJC, East downplayed his participation in the speech.

Along with his prison guard work, East said the resulting attention had cost him other jobs, as well as friends and family members who disagreed with his beliefs.

"I was just there when I heard he was talking about the recent removal of Confederate monuments. I wanted to hear that," he said. "And it was obviously getting a little worse."

He also minimized his social media contact with neo-Nazis and white Supremacists, some of whom claim membership in the Asatru People's Assembly. He said he stayed away from those who are "Hitler worship".

"I don't necessarily agree because there are a lot of racist problems there," he said.

A spokesman for the Atlanta Antifascists said that East was only "contradicting his beliefs" to try to make his statements and actions appear less extreme.

"He is a confirmed white supremacist who only buys in the market and chooses from an aesthetic point of view," she said. "I am surprised that he cannot be traced back."

East and Woodward are not the only members of the group who will lose their government agencies due to their associations. The Virginia Capitol Police fired one of its officers in April after another group of activists announced its membership of the pagan group.

Paganism itself does not disqualify members of the military, and many pagan groups explicitly condemn white supremacy and Asatru paganism. However, the Asatru Folk Assembly, based in Tennessee, has a Facebook page specifically for its military followers.

