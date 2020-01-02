The Game Awards 2019 were not great and that is good

Loading...

Hello everyone, it's Danny from Spiel Times and I hope you have a good start to the new decade. If you watched the Game Awards last month, you were disappointed compared to previous years. Well, let me tell you why the 2019 Game Awards weren't that great in 2019, and why they will be better this year.

The first time I watched The Game Awards was in 2013. When the award ceremony was known as The VGA & # 39; s and was streamed on different channels. This was the 11th time that the award ceremony began and would also be the last time it would take place under Spike TV. When I turned it around, it was exactly when Joel Mchale disappointed me about an aspect of the show that would still be relevant.

Despite his attitude as a host, which is only hilarious afterwards, Joel Mchale, who would later go on to do the Joel with Mchale from Netflix, actually speaks to Joel Show Mchale about an aspect of the game industry. Dedicated fans of interactive entertainment become just as enthusiastic about revealing trailers, interviews with developers and reviews as they get excited about playing the games themselves. At the end of the day, those are all videos that are thoughtfully thought through marketing and that you are supposed to throw money into different companies.

Geoff Keighley, who co-hosted alongside Mchale, is the man who has been behind this show from the start, despite all the jokes that people make about him on the internet, he is actually a very fascinating figure in the game industry. He started working as a freelance journalist for various publications when he was only 13 years old, with a majority of his teenage years spent watching games and doing profiles on different figures in the industry. I have read many of his things over the years, but highlights are a 7-part background piece (http://web.archive.org/web/20000915215252/http://www.gamespot.com/features/btg- daikatana / p4_02.html) he did on John Romero and Daikatana and a very fascinating article with a very different Valve that we have today, as they searched the final hours of the development of Half-Life 2.

If you take the time to read it, you will see that Keighley is an incredible writer, one that excels not only because he is incredibly smart and knowledgeable about developers and video game companies, but because he also cares about people and people who love their art. to consume.

Keighley and his team have come a long way since this concern since the Spike Video Game Awards. Making steps in production values ​​and revealing game while the show, now also called The Game Awards, is a platform for meaningful voices in the game industry (add Greg Miller speech).

However, after watching this year's presentation, I was disappointed and I think others were too. This year was full of what apparently more product placements than usual were, guests on the stage and apparently less important game revelations than before. Why? Well, there are probably a few reasons.

Although their presence on the E3 was smaller this year, all major console makers have their own form of streaming presentation where they announce big game revelations, Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo are likely to find it more attractive to make internal announcements where they can manage messages as much as possible . Managing the message is one of the most important parts of marketing at any company or industry, a poor host or other announcements that you were not aware of, which can undermine and break the success of entire projects. You only get a chance once with a first impression, and if that first impression leads directly to a trailer to the new Halo or Josef Fares that is freaking Hollywood, that is what your game will largely be remembered or forgotten.

Another reason why there were fewer revelations of games is that as time goes by (especially in this decade that has had multiple growing pains for the industry) video games need more time to make. With the development cycle at large companies sometimes more than 3-5 years to run software.

Because we are also between console generations, the vast majority of projects under development are being switched over or are awaiting introduction alongside formal console revelations. Of course we received the announcement of the next Microsoft Xbox console at this year's show, but Microsoft is likely to wait to reveal a significant portion of the existing and upcoming library when they have their formal event. Even PlayStation, despite not being present on the E3, not having a PlayStation experience and having multiple State of Play & # 39; s that were pretty thin about news, had little to present. Nintendo almost kept their cards close to their hand and beat the mid-cycle of their own console generation. Once the console manufacturers have their major overview events, we would expect a large number of disclosures and teasing at the 2020 Game Awards.

However, none of these reasons is an excuse to severely limit acceptance speeches.

At the end of the day we should not be angry that this year there are not the commercials we wanted from The Game Awards. It sends the wrong message to Keighley and his team, we must instead stand up for the fact that industry winners and figures may receive the one platform that they can thank and speak to the larger general public of video games.

Hello everyone, thank you very much for reading / watching.