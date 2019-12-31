The future of the Boston Fish Pier restaurant over 100 years old is uncertain

Loading...

The future of a restaurant in southern Boston that has been in business for more than a century is uncertain. A sign posted at the door of the No Name restaurant in Boston's Fish Pier said the establishment was closed on Monday for a management meeting. He told NewsCenter 5 that the restaurant will definitely close. "I received a phone call at 6:30 (this morning) telling me to come in, and they will pay us for this week. That's all I know," said an employee who worked at No Name for 30 years. No Name Restaurant dates back to 1917 and, according to its Facebook page, is the oldest restaurant in Boston under the same administration: the Contos Crónica family of .WCVB introduced No Name Restaurant earlier this year. It's a favorite place of Boston comedian Lenny Clarke. "This restaurant was highly recommended by many tour guides and friends who have said it is one of the most famous restaurants with history," said Tanya Nedic, who visits Boston from Chicago. "This was the best restaurant on our list, and we are really disappointed that it is closed." Sources told NewsCenter 5 that the restaurant owner has been dealing with health problems recently. NewsCenter 5 has contacted the restaurant owner, but has not yet received a response.

