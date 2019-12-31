The future is uncertain for the Broncos and Chris Harris Jr.

Loading...

October 18, 2018; Glendale, AZ, United States; Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2019 season has officially come to an end for the Denver Broncos. Denver finished the season on a high note with a 16-15 victory against the Oakland Raiders.

The franchise will now turn its attention to the offseason, which will include several important decisions that will shape the team for next season.

Denver has a large number of players ready to reach the free agent market, but one of the most notable names is cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Harris is one of the last players of the Broncos Super Bowl 50 team, and is expected to weigh everything of your options in the market this low season.

The superstar cornerback resisted earlier this year after a certain discontent with his base salary for the 2019 season. Denver did well on his part and increased Harris's salary for the 2019 season to take him to the field.

Harris was strong in 2019, registering 56 tackles and one interception to match his playing ability against opposing receivers.

And stepping back a little, Denver signed Harris as a free agent not recruited in 2011, and quickly emerged as a team leader and a top-level defender in the NFL.

Harris has always loved playing in Denver, so there are reasons to be optimistic that the two sides can reach an agreement this offseason; However, Harris published a cryptic tweet on Sunday, which gave the impression that his time as Bronco could be over.

Thank you Broncos Country for everything. It is amazing what we have achieved. Disarmed and 9 years later … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!

– Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) December 30, 2019

To add fuel to the fire, The Atheltic reports that the Broncos offered Harris a three-year, $ 36 million contract before the trade deadline he finally rejected.

The deal would have paid Harris an average of approximately $ 12 million per season, which is slightly below the range of the elite NFL cornerbacks.

That said, Harris is 30 years old and is entering the twilight of his career. While Harris wants to be paid about $ 15 million per season, a team is unlikely to cough that kind of money for a cornerback in the back-end of his career.

Regardless of his age, Harris was willing to roll the dice on himself in 2019, and will test the waters of free agency this offseason.

In discussing his impending free agency during the season, Harris seemed to be gloomy about his future in Denver.

"I am very grateful for the Broncos," Harris said during the year. “I spent nine great years here. Whatever happens, it happens, but I am focused on finishing the year hard and doing what I can to enter the game with a clear mind and play the best I can. "

Harris was one of the best Broncos players on defense in 2019, and quickly adjusted to the head coach Vic Fangio's system.

Upon entering a new decade, the Broncos could use some veteran leadership to anchor their high school, so the idea of ​​retaining Harris is intriguing; however, if he receives a lucrative contract offer elsewhere, Harris is probably gone.