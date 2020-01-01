The four-day cricket test would be the most damaging decision in the history of the game

Loading...

But if you make each test a four-day game, time flies and gives the small team a place to hide. Not dog-eat-dog, but containment and negativity, in search of a draw.

Thus, a dramatic contest is watered down in combat. And those who say the four-day tests would consist of 100 overs per day cannot have been to Centurion for the first test, while South Africa and England have struggled to get more 80 overs in 6 and a half hours.

Watching Steve Smith in the ashes illustrates the strengths of a five-day competition.Credit: Getty Images

If the next Ashes series in Australia turns into four-day tests, England may abandon its quest for excellence and settle for a much simpler strategy. Choose eight specialized drummers, a doorman / beater and two flat spinners to play outside the drummers' legs all day. Bother them, then fight for a draw. What a joy to live.

The four-day tests were brought into contact in the 1950s, not without reason.

Loading

When India visited Pakistan in 1954-5, each of the five tests – of four days – was drawn. In England, you have to keep a fifth day in case of rain.

Reinstating the four-day tests would be, in my reading of the game through the ages, the most damaging decision in its history.

The tempo of the cricket test should not be accelerated more than it already is. There should be periods of calm – as in all human activity that lasts all day for days – as well as exciting periods.

If you force the stick to hit for only 100 overs (and it won't be long before a limitation is fixed on the first innings), all international cricket will be limited to overs – and interest.

We want drummers to strive for perfection and sometimes to achieve it.

It is impressive to see a drummer, like Steve Smith last summer, finding a solution to any problems thrown at him or thrown at him.

Reducing the time for such a drummer makes cricket testing another commonplace part of this imperfect world.

Telegraph, London

Most seen in sport

Loading