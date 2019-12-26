The four-alarm hotel fire forces more than 200 low-income residents to evacuate

Loading...

More than 200 people were evacuated from a low-income residential hotel after a fire early on Christmas morning and quickly turned into four alarms, fire officials from Minneapolis said.

The Francis Drake hotel caught fire around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, said Minneapolis fire chief assistant Bryan Tyner. Crews were still fighting the fire in the middle of the afternoon, authorities said.

Temperatures in Minneapolis dropped to 30 in the wet and foggy morning, and Metro Transit, the city's public transport operator, was working to find temporary shelter for the displaced. The Red Cross was providing food and drinks to residents, Tyner said.

"We have a total of five buses that help accommodate residents and firefighters to help them stay warm," Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said. "We are pleased to do this small part to help the communities we serve in their time of need."

The Red Cross said it was making arrangements to get victims to stay overnight. He said people who wanted to help could donate money using redcross.org/mn or by sending a text message with the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $ 10 donation.

Authorities are trying to work on a long-term housing plan for the displaced, Tyner said.

"This is a tragic situation. Given the time in the morning when this happened, we are very fortunate that everyone has been able to escape from this fire," the assistant chief told CNN.

Firefighters tweeted their thanks for a great deal of support to help those affected.

Angela Conley, Hennepin County Commissioner, thanked all members of the community and government who supported the displaced. She said those affected by the fire "are in a warm shelter with many of the generous donations provided."

The fire seemed to be out, then roared again.

Three people with minor injuries were taken to the hospital. One person had suffered smoke inhalation and two others suffered minor injuries when they evacuated the building.

Several people who suffered smoke inhalation were treated at the scene, reported WCCO, a CNN affiliate.

"Right now, I feel very lucky," fire chief John Fruetel told the station, referring to the limited injuries.

A series of tweets from the Minneapolis Fire Department documents how firefighters thought they had put out the fire, just to see how it was lit and intensified, forcing them out of the building to fight the fire from outside.

A tweet around 3:30 a.m. He said four hotel rooms had caught fire on the second floor of the three-story hotel. Rescuers searched the building and the evacuation was almost complete.

Shortly after, the department reported that most of the fire had been "knocked down" and rescuers had finished searching the building.

Around 3:50 a.m., teams on the third floor reported that the fire had spread to the attic of the hotel and then to the third floor. The teams themselves evacuated the building about 30 minutes later, "switching to an outside defensive attack," the department tweeted.

At 5:16 a.m., the fire was updated to four alarms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Tyner said. It is unlikely that the entire building could be saved, he said.

Built in 1926 as a luxury hotel, the Drake Hotel now serves as a temporary home for the homeless and as an overflow shelter when other shelters are full, Star Tribune newspaper reported. It has 146 rooms.

