The founders of Azure reflect on Microsoft's first decade as a public cloud provider

Loading...

Microsoft's Azure operating system, codenamed "Red Dog", was designed by a team of Microsoft operating systems experts, including Dave Cutler, the father of VMS and Windows NT from the second half of the decade 2000. Azure was launched in February 2010 and has become the basis of the "new" Microsoft in the last decade.

In 2008, I had the opportunity to interview members of the Azure founding team. This month, working on my review of the 2010 Microsoft years, I discovered that three of those original team members were still at Microsoft. Two of the three agreed to answer some questions and reflect on the lessons they learned in the last decade. (Unfortunately, Dave Cutler still does not give press interviews, at least to this reporter. I had the opportunity to do a brief email interview with him in 2008 about Azure, which you can read here. The last thing we heard is that he is still at Microsoft and working on things related to games).

When Microsoft started working at Azure, the distinguished engineer Yousef Khalidi was working on his initial architecture, computer infrastructure, network and operations design. "It was a startup, so we did a bit of everything, including code management and meeting with customers," Khalidi told me via email. Today, Khalidi is corporate vice president of product management for Azure Networking.

Hoi Vo was an Architect, Windows Core, in the formative years of Azure. He was in charge of managing the capabilities of the operating system and virtual machine, and determining what server hardware to use, which ended up being AMD. Today, Vo is a distinguished engineer on Xbox, who works on Project xCloud, Microsoft's game streaming service, he said, via email.

Here are my questions and the answers from Khalidi and Vo:

MJF: What are the best things you feel that the Azure team really did well? (by coincidence and / or plan)

Khalidi: When we started, we had some key principles that guided our efforts, which still serve Azure today. The first was simplicity and uniformity. In practice, this meant that we were not going to build the system with gold-plated hardware, as many business systems were built at that time. Instead, we would use simple, ready-to-use hardware, built uniformly to scale horizontally. We would also use basic networks and Ethernet equipment.

Second, we saw all the nodes and servers in Azure without status. The state must be maintained in a distributed manner, and everything must be replicable. Of course, those are now basic cloud tenants, but this was a decision we had to make consciously.

Vo: We also take advantage of the hardware as much as possible, instead of doing everything through the software. The problems with the hardware were much easier to locate and solve. In software, there are more variables to consider. By not starting our efforts from scratch and using ready-to-use components, we were able to start quickly.

MJF: What are some things you wish you had done / done better?

Vo: Even at the beginning of Azure's life, we could have done more to help customers migrate to the cloud from local business systems. We started early and had some resource limitations, however, compared to the place Azure is in this effort today and the wide variety of tools we offer to customers, the benefits that additional tools and support would have provided to The developers even in the early days are clear.

Khalidi: The objective of the project was initially to build a platform to host Microsoft's internal services, such as Bing (MSN Search at that time) and Hotmail, first. At that time, these services were written very manually. We wanted to automate them, and we were willing to rebuild them from scratch as cloud natives. When we later determined that Azure would be an offer to third parties, we also wanted to make it easier for customers to create equally reliable and scalable systems.

Somehow, we were ahead of our time. We talked about serverless computing before the term was invented. Executing our initial vision meant a focus on the Platform as a Service and field development through simplified programming models that facilitated the writing of native cloud applications. All of that has been in our DNA since day one and continues to pay dividends for Azure today. This means that we begin our push into the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) space later than we could have done. Customers wanted then, and still want today, to help migrate their applications and data to the cloud, where they can be surrounded by applications that add additional value. There are always companies born in the cloud that make scalable computing from the beginning, but companies want to raise and change what they have. In the early 2000s, this represented almost all business computing. Once we were able to establish our IaaS offer, we moved forward.

MJF: What is your biggest general surprise about Azure as it is now?

Vo: From where we started, so far to build Project xCloud in Azure, the scale of the service is beyond what we could have imagined at that time. This includes the amount of data center regions, but also the network that connects them and the amount of services we offer. We knew that building services meant infrastructure and a platform, that only Microsoft and some others could afford to build, but we still didn't have the full image.

AI has also taken off since 2009 in ways we never project. Without the scale and computing power that Azure handles, it is likely that AI has not taken off by leaps and bounds so quickly. Nor could we launch a service like Project xCloud without the ability to launch it worldwide, with low latency. Now we add more capacity to Azure every day than the entire service when it was first started.

Khalidi: Today we have a responsibility to support people and maintain and implement mission-critical applications worldwide. It is not uncommon to rewrite the code for systems that grow 10 times. The code in Azure and most services have already been rewritten twice due to our growth rate, so our initial projections were quickly exceeded.

Even in the early days, our assumptions also changed in other ways. Before having a code name, eventually Red Dog, for the service, we began the process of building Azure by touring Microsoft's Silicon Valley offices, learning about the needs of the teams that managed some of the largest internal services from Microsoft. That was the initial customer base. Hoi and I met with Bill Gates to discuss the project shortly after, who told us to turn it into a service. Consequently, we expand our thinking to broaden the approach to third parties and help developers create large and scalable solutions.

MJF: What do you think is the most underrated / belittled thing of Azure right now? (underestimated / appreciated by customers and company observers)

Vo: Moving away from Azure to work on Xbox for several years has allowed me to see the service with a new perspective. The most underrated aspect of Azure has been the work to be compatible for use in a variety of regulated industries and government agencies. This is a multi-step process that is not only technically complex, but also legally complex. The maturity, breadth and depth of Azure allows you to work for customers who have a variety of needs, be it AI, data analysis or video game streaming for Xbox customers.

In addition, the existence of Azure allowed us to reach customers we could never have reached before. In the world of reduced software, only a certain level of people would go out and buy them, due to the complexity involved in implementing and executing business software. By sending, implementing and executing software for customers, we expand the customer base.

Khalidi: We saw the need to serve regulated industries from the beginning. Immediately after launching the beta version in 2009, I took some time from the core team to talk with customers and find out what it would take for companies to move to Azure. Compliance was one of the two most common issues that emerged in those conversations.

Another of the most underrated aspects is the cultural change that occurred due to Azure. When selling wrapped software, engineers would spend a year designing, writing code, testing and shipping CDs. The execution of the service and the execution and maintenance of the code were handled by the client and the partners. In addition to patching and correcting errors, our energy focused on the next version. With Azure, we focus on what customers are going through. We have a shared responsibility to keep our clients' businesses running. It has become the difference between being a technology provider for a partner with our customers.

A key example of how this changes what we send is the great investment we have made in monitoring services and the necessary debugging and analysis tools. In the previous model, the customer bought the hardware and built the network, and if something went wrong, they could approach a machine to see what was wrong and capture the packages that went through it. In the cloud, a term that was not used so often when we started, where everything is virtual, we needed something to perform the same functions without physical access. The responsibility of running their services in a scalable, virtual and secure environment means providing them with the ability to manage their services. With requirements such as compliance that used to be a responsibility of the client, we must ensure that the service continues to comply in the future.

MJF: Any lessons you have learned in the last decade that have helped build Azure and believe it could be applied by other companies / partners / customers?

Khalidi: It can be trivial, but simplicity wins. Not only any service or product should be easy to use, but also easy to discover. Some benefits are easy to imagine, but others are less obvious: simplicity allows services to be maintained, scaled and executed at rates that more complex offers cannot. Our decision not to use gold-plated hardware is linked to this, since they are often elegantly designed and have many moving parts. Simplicity allows you to be customer oriented, rather than function oriented.

Several years ago, we introduced SONiC open source, which is our switching software, for a great industry reception. The switching software of the large providers has all the functions, with the ability to handle multiple protocols and management systems. This was an added complexity that we didn't need. Then, we write our own container-based modular software (based on Linux) to provide us with minimal functionality and provide diversity to the community. Even the latest line of Cisco routers will now support SONiC.

Vo: Inefficiencies and complexities will be exposed, without exception, because the scale will immediately reveal these problems.