The Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid is a car without a case

The 2019 Ford Fusion plug-in hybrid looks decent and is comfortable enough to travel. It is also expensive and not particularly efficient. Ford's "pivot towards trucks" is a real annoyance for car enthusiasts in general, but I don't think anyone will miss it.

(The full disclosure: Ford lent me the Fusion for the weekend with a full tank of gas).

We live in a time with many perfectly good cars. Reliable cars that can take you with decent comfort, if not stylish. Most people will not notice the lack of cars with enough power when they need a little extra thrust to get out of the entrance ramp. Cars that do all great things well. These are commuter cars, and there are too many.

Ford knows. He announced last year that he is gradually withdrawing near all of his small cars and sedans, except for the Mustang and Focus Active crossover, adding that they will not invest in the small car / sedan space, citing the "decrease in consumer demand and the profitability of the product. "

But, as my colleague Tom McParland argued a year ago, quite convincingly, in my opinion, that the decision of Ford (and GM) did not have much to do with the quality of the cars, but with the irrational perception of people the brand. For decades, "American cars" have been stigmatized for having poor quality compared to their European and Japanese counterparts based on stereotypes of decades.

For most sedan buyers, this hardly matters, because there are many others to choose from. But if it is in the plug-in hybrid market, and I think every sedan buyer should at least check one before committing to an internal combustion or an old and simple hybrid car, then the market becomes much smaller faster, especially if you have an aversion to, say, the controversial Prius Prime.

Which brings us to the complement Ford Fusion, a car that exists. I hoped this was an exception to the rule that Ford imposed that sedan buyers should look elsewhere. Instead, I found a car that was pleasant to drive, had a great flaw, costs more than it should and does not defend itself even in the limited accessories market. Ford is putting cars behind him for a reason.

Specifications that matter



When considering a complement, the two most important specifications, at least for me, are the price and the range of the battery. Unfortunately, the Fusion Energi (as it is officially known and I will never call it again) does not accumulate well on any of the fronts.

The Fusion plug-in starts at $ 35,000 after your EV refund of $ 2,000, although the price of the slightly better equipped version I tried was $ 36,500. With that, you'll get 26 miles of battery-only range. That doesn't compare well with, for example, the Honda Clarity, which starts at $ 33,400 but has an electric range of 46 miles, almost double the Fusion. Meanwhile, the Prius Prime has approximately the same electric range as the Fusion, but it costs about $ 8,000 cheaper. The Hyundai Ioniq starts at $ 23,000 with an electrical range of 29 miles. In other words, the Fusion is the worst of both worlds: the most expensive and the lowest battery range.

To be fair, the Fusion comes with some nice premium features, as usual with the Ford titanium label: windshield wiper with rain sensor, heated steering wheel and automatic high beams, to name a few.

If you run out of electric juice, the Fusion officially records 42 mpg, which is quite average for other supplements. But by driving conservatively on a combination of roads, rural roads and urban traffic, I was able to squeeze 45 mpg only in hybrid mode, so I was quite happy.

What is good



I took some different passengers to travel in the car while I had it, and the general consensus was that the car was completely spectacular, but not in a bad way. Nothing really stands out. For a certain car buyer, this will be a big detour, but for someone who just wants a comfortable and easy-to-drive car, check all the boxes.

I especially enjoyed the automatic high beams, a nice touch for people who drive regularly on windy roads.

What is weak?



That said, everyone traveling in the car asked a question: what is the deal with the trunk?

Ford did not redesign the Fusion for the plug-in version, which obviously comes with a large battery. Then the battery got into the trunk and covered with felt. As you can imagine, this eliminates a large part of the cargo space, to the point where it has almost as much space as a compact. We could only place two handbags plus a backpack or two.

For some people, this won't matter much since the trunk can still fit in a fairly decent load of groceries and there's always the backseat for the overflow space. For others, it is a decisive factor.

Either way, it exhibits a certain degree of Ford laziness. Honda's Clarity, for example, was redesigned so that the battery did not restrict the boot space. The Prius Prime also has a normal trunk, just to name two examples. Therefore, Ford asks you to not only pay more to get less battery reach, but also sacrifice boot space for that battery.

So who is this for?



In the end, they left me asking who this car was for. I asked Ford and a spokesman replied: “We have our largest volume of Energi customers in California and New England. The PHEV qualifies for access to the HOV lane in some of these markets, which is an attraction for many people. ”

But that really didn't answer my question. Why would anyone choose this PHEV over any other, especially with the short battery-only range, the high price and the minimum space in the trunk?

I don't have an answer for you, which seems to be in line with Ford's abandonment of sedan space in general. Even with several thousand dollars removed from the MSRP, it is still worth taking a long and hard look elsewhere, which is what Ford seems to want me to do at this time. This is a car that exists because it has to, not because it should.

+

Comfortable, easy handling. Some good premium features.

–

Minimal boot space, poor battery-only range, expensive

TL; DR

The 2019 Ford Fusion plug-in hybrid

Power

188 HP (Combined Gas / Electric) • 129 LB-FT (Gas) 129 LB-FT (Electric)

Price

List of $ 37,000 • $ 38,085 As tested, not including reimbursement of $ 2,000

