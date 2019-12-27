The flight returns to the airport due to a medical emergency, a young woman declared dead on landing

Loading...

A medical emergency resulted in a girl being pronounced dead when her flight landed at the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday night, authorities said. The Delta 2423 flight was headed to Seattle but returned to LAX due to the young passenger's medical problem, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor. The passenger was a 10-year-old girl who suffered a cardiac arrest, according to KTLA, a CNN affiliate. , all efforts were useless and the child was beyond medical help, "the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The Los Angeles County coroner's office is investigating the passenger's death. LAPD officers They also responded and determined that there was no foul play involved. They are not investigating the incident further, said officer Mike Lopez. Delta Airlines confirmed the incident and said the company is working to accommodate customers who were on the flight.

