The flight returns to the airport after hitting what may have been birds or drones, authorities say

Updated: 7:33 AM EST December 29, 2019

A Delta Air Lines flight returned to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas on Saturday due to mechanical problems that may have been caused by a drone or a bird crash, authorities said. Flight 1281, leaving Austin for Salt Lake City, Utah, "landed safely and returned to the door, where customers moved normally," Delta said in a statement. There were 126 passengers and five crew members aboard the Airbus A319, Delta spokeswoman Savannah Huddleston told CNN. Bryce Dubee, a spokesman for the Austin airport, told CNN that "the plane may have hit the birds, but the nature of the problem is still under investigation." We have seen reports that it was a drone or a bird, but the plane is currently being examined at the airport to determine the nature of the mechanical problem, "Dubee said. All passengers will be accommodated on an alternative flight, he said. Delta." The safety of our customers and the crew is Delta's top priority, and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused, "the company added.

