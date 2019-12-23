The first assumed cover designs of iPhone 12 came on the web and have flat sides such as iPhone 4

Loading...

The supposed first look at the iPhone 12 exterior design comes up, with this dummy mockup found on Alibaba this weekend depicted by Macotakara.

Now it is not necessarily "too fast" for iPhone 12 leaks (the iPhone 2020 flagship is expected next fall). The iPhone 11 design was perfectly displayed by Onleaks on January 6, 2019 last year.

While Onleaks has had a solid track record, "Alibaba" does not. All sorts of nonsense appear on the Chinese store website and it is highly likely that what is shown in these photos is based on earlier descriptions of Ming-Chi Kuo rather than independent purchasing.

(Note: Macotakara has a pretty good origin for their own reporting, but they clearly don't make this design with their own sources. They just found the model and wanted to share it.)

With that huge disclaimer in mind, let's see what they have. With the face to the front, the design largely resembles the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The sides, however, are straight and refer back to the appearance of the iPhone 4 / 4S / 5 instead of the curved edges that have been a staple of the iPhone since 2014.

There is also a strange mark on the side of the device, which can be a new kind of Smart Connector. That said, smart connectors have been on display for years in different models with low credibility of the iPhone design and have never been reflected in the end product.

Note that the screen diagonal of this 3D-printed item is 6.5 inches, smaller than the rumors of 6.7 inches. This leads even more to the idea that it is based on a somewhat modified scheme of the existing iPhone 11 Pro Max. You can see it for what it's worth in the practical video from Macotakara:

